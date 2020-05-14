Braselton police were recently called for two reports of stolen vehicles.
Both incidents were reported on May 1 on Allee Way.
In one case, a man reported his Honda CRV had been stolen from his garage.
In the other, a woman reported someone got into her Jaguar XJL and drove off.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Braselton Police Department were:
•theft by taking over $500 on Thompson Mill Rd. where a man reported a former employee took food and kitchen equipment, but the equipment was later returned.
•possession of marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; and speeding in a work zone on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for driving 81-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. They smelled marijuana and the driver was cited after officers found the substance and a digital scale.
•simple battery; theft by taking over $1,500; and criminal damage on Beech Trail where an estranged couple argued over new relationships. The man reportedly suspected the woman took his watch, so he took her phone and broke it. He also reportedly broke another phone and put it in the toilet, pushed her down and took her engagement ring before leaving the residence.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding in a work zone; and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Officers stopped a vehicle for traveling 83-mph in a 60-mph work zone. The driver admitted his license was suspended and said he was driving for the passenger, who'd gotten tired. Officers also smelled marijuana and the driver said the substance was his. He was cited, as was the passenger (for allowing an unlicensed person to drive).
•identity fraud on Peace Point Trail where a man reported someone opened a credit card using his information.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Hancock Ave. where a couple argued because a woman didn't bring home Zaxby's. She tried to leave, but the man allegedly took her keys and phone, then tossed her and jumped on her back.
•criminal damage to property on Pinot Noir Dr. where a vehicle drove through a gate.
•suspicious activity on Allee Way where a man looked over a woman's fence and rang her doorbell. Officers made contact with the suspect in his vehicle and they smelled marijuana. They ultimately found remnants of the substance and advised the man to go home and not to go onto the woman's property.
ARRESTS
Arrests recently made by the BPD were:
•Brandon Starr, 34, 92 Hassell St., Charleston, S.C. — warrant. Starr was a passenger in a vehicle that was stopped for a light violation. The driver also struck a curb when officers were attempting to stop the vehicle. Starr gave officers false identity information. When they learned his true identity, they learned he had a warrant. The driver was also cited for the light violation.
•Brett Jonathan Gresham, 30, 4957 Spring Hill Dr., Sugar Hill — warrant. Officers approached Gresham and two other people who were parked in a hotel parking lot. Officers noted there had been recent break-ins at hotel parking lots. Officers learned Gresham had a warrant and he was arrested. Officers also searched Gresham's vehicle and found 14 driver's licenses, 13 of which had Gresham's photo on it with different information. They also found seven debit cards and two thumb drives.
•Jamaal Shawn Ramsey, 30, 5424 Daywalt Ave., Baltimore, Md. — speeding; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; possession of marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; and crossing guard lines with weapons or drugs without consent. Ramsey was stopped for speeding 88-mph in a 60-mph work zone and officers smelled marijuana in the car. Officers found the substance, along with plastic baggies, a digital scale and a large amount of money ($4,403). Inside the trunk of the vehicle, officers found 28.9 grams of marijuana buds. Once at the jail, intake officers found marijuana in his boxers.
