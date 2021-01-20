Two Pennsylvania men were recently arrested after a chase in Braselton.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department arrested Khalif A. Ward Jr., 23, 5420 Osage Ave., and Kevin Anthony Yip, 21, 5915 Old York Rd., both of Philadelphia, Penn., during the incident.
Officers were first called after someone tried to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a convenience store on Hwy. 211.
Several people were parked outside the store and two vehicles fled.
Ward and Yip were in one of them and Ward reportedly fled onto I-85, speeding and passing vehicles on the left and right and in the median. He made several other traffic violations during the chase, running stop signs and lights.
The two were ultimately stopped using spike strips.
According to the Barrow County Jail log, Ward is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense; reckless driving; driving with a suspended or revoked license; speeding; improper passing on left; failure to obey a traffic control device and following too closely; while Yip is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Eric Reginal Jerrick, 22, 747 Van Siclen Ave., Brooklyn, N.Y. — speeding; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Jerrick was stopped for speeding and officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle. They later found the substance. He was arrested after officers learned his license was suspended.
•Bill Gregory King, 56, 107 Rylee Rd., Commerce — criminal damage. King reportedly broke a window at a hotel. He also reportedly appeared to be under the influence and said "they were after him and that they were throwing Molotov cocktails at him."
•Ivan Zavala, 27, 521 Jefferson Walk Cir., Jefferson — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and open container. Officers approached Zavala, who was asleep in a vehicle in a ditch off I-85. He appeared confused and said he had "plenty" to drink and that he "probably shouldn't be driving." He was arrested after refusing a field sobriety test. Officers also found an open can of Twisted Tea in the vehicle.
•Ram C. Lakandri, 25, 4404 Abingdon Dr., Stone Mountain — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Lakandri was stopped for failing to maintain lane. His breath reportedly smelled like alcohol and he said he had a beer. He was arrested following a field sobriety test.
•Paula Marie Laseter, 53, 2815 McKinley Rd., Zebulon — DUI-alcohol and open container. Laseter was stopped for driving a vehicle with a flat tire. Officers smelled alcohol on her and saw an open drink that smelled of alcohol. She was arrested after being unable to complete a field sobriety test.
•John Anthony Zocco, 47, 5206 Woodiron Dr., Duluth — driving too fast for conditions; failure to maintain lane; and DUI-alcohol. Zocco was involved in a wreck and officers smelled alcohol on him. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Tristan Cody Davis, 18, 286 Natchez Cir., Winder — speeding; reckless driving; turning signal violation; following too closely; failure to yield to an emergency vehicle; no license on person; possession of drug-related objects; and possession of marijuana less than an ounce. Davis was stopped for speeding and other traffic violations. Officers saw marijuana debris on him and also smelled the substance. He later turned over a small bag of the substance, along with a grinder and empty THC vape cartridges. Davis told officers that he was rolling a joint while he was driving, so he didn't realize how fast he was going. He reportedly threw the joint somewhere in the vehicle. A passenger was also cited after officers found a pipe with marijuana residue and half of a joint in her purse.
•Kristina Marie Green, 34, 338 Barnetts Bridge Rd., Jackson — speeding; driving with a suspended/revoked license; giving false information; and forgery. Green was stopped for speeding and gave officers false identity information. She also signed a citation that listed that false information. She was arrested when officers learned her true identity.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•criminal damage to property on Tom White Rd. where someone cut a fence at a cell tire and tried to take a generator.
•harassment on Hwy. 211 where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend harassed her and came to her workplace to confront her.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a man took candy from a store without paying for it.
•burglary on Yaupon Trail where someone entered a home and took a fridge.
•information on Hwy. 211 where two people had a custody dispute.
•animal complaint on Reisling Dr. where a man reported a dog attacked a cat and became aggressive toward him when he tried to intervene.
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a man reported someone struck his vehicle in a parking lot and left.
•damage to a vehicle on Hancock Dr. where a vehicle struck another in a parking lot and left the scene.
•entering auto on Hwy. 124 where someone took pop-up tents from a vehicle.
•theft on Riverwood Dr. where a woman reported a package was missing.
•information on Kaival Ln. where hotel guests left a number of items — including syringes, pills, methamphetamine and heroin — in a room.
•burglary on Highpoint Park Way where someone entered a commercial business that is under construction and took $12,000 worth of items.
•information on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman reported her daughter's social media had been hacked.
•theft on Highpoint Rd. where eight security cameras were taken.
•theft on Lakeshore Dr. where someone took a tag.
•missing person on Old Winder Hwy. where officers were called for a stranded motorist. He had been reported missing out of another county.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a tractor-trailer was damaged in a parking lot.
•driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; driving too fast for conditions; failure to maintain lane; and open container. A man was in an accident during which his vehicle overturned. He told officers he swerved to avoid hitting a deer. He reportedly smelled of alcohol, admitted to drinking a beer and was arrested after asking multiple times what would happen if he did or didn't take a breath test. The man was taken to the jail, but later taken to the hospital after he appeared confused. Four empty open containers of beer were later found in his vehicle.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and use of a license plate for purpose of concealing on Hwy. 211. Officers stopped a vehicle for a tag obstruction and saw marijuana in the vehicle. Officers later found a couple of THC pens. The driver was cited.
