Agents from the Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad and Department of Homeland Security recently culminated a narcotics investigation with the arrest of Juan Hernandez-Pacheco, 20, and Israel Bustis-Padilla, 31, both of Michoacan, Mexico.
Hernandez-Pacheco and Bustis-Padilla were found in possession of approximately 67 pounds of methamphetamine in crystal and liquid form. Additionally, packaging materials, chemicals and a ledger were located and seized from the house in the 3,700 block of James Ed Road off of U.S. 129/Cleveland Hwy.
The approximate street value of the seized narcotics is $3 million.
Both Hernandez-Pacheco and Bustis-Padilla were arrested without incident at the residence and booked in at the Hall County Jail.
They are both charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and manufacturing methamphetamine. Additionally, both men have immigration holds through the Department of Homeland Security.
No further arrests are anticipated with regard to this investigation.
