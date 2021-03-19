Hall County authorities recently arrested two people for trafficking heroin.
The Gainesville/Hall County Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad (MANS Unit) recently arrested Lyedrekus Onetaye Bailey, 32, and Teaona Nicole Deck, 28, both of Gainesville. Both are being held without bond.
On Friday evening, March 12, Hall County Sheriff Office deputies stopped a car for a traffic violation on I-985 at Mundy Mill Road.
During the investigation, deputies found more than 114 grams of heroin and notified MANS Unit agents, who obtained warrants and arrested both Bailey and Deck at the scene.
The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $34,200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.