Two children were found dead in Hall County on Friday, Dec. 11.
Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called around 2 p.m. to a Crescent Dr. residence.
They made contact with a 26-year-old injured woman. Deputies located two deceased children in the residence, a five-year-old boy and a six-year-old girl. The two children are siblings.
The injured woman was transported by Hall County Fire Services for serious injuries.
“While it's still early in the investigation, we can say that deputies responded to the report of a stabbing at the residence today,” the HCSO said in a social media post. “We also would like to assure the community that the incident is isolated to this location, and there is not a search for any suspects.”
The identities of the children have not been released. Investigators are working to identify next of kin.
“We would like to thank the Hall County community for its patience in waiting for new information as we work this heartbreaking case,” the HCSO said in the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.