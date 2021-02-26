Authorities are investigating a double murder and attempted suicide that occurred in Hall County on Feb. 24.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as Anne Marie Wilson, 50, and Lauren Wilson, 20, both of Gainesville. The mother and daughter lived in the Broome Road residence where the shooting occurred. Detectives have notified their family.
A family member checking on the victims discovered the incident inside of the home and called 911. Deputies responded at approximately 3:20 p.m.
According to initial details, the gunman, Shamiek Johnson, 26, of Buford, fatally shot both women with a handgun and then shot himself. Hall County Fire Services transported Johnson for treatment of serious injuries. He remained in critical condition on Thursday, Feb. 25.
Investigators believe the incident was domestic-related. Johnson and Lauren Wilson had a child together.
The case remains under investigation.
