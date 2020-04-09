Braselton police were recently called for a number of domestic incidents, two of which resulted in arrests.
Those incidents and arrests included:
•Mario Alberto Rodriguez, 45, 1740 Landon Ln., Braselton — obstructing or hindering a law enforcement. Officers were called for a domestic dispute after a man and woman fought verbally and physically. Rodriguez and the woman had gotten into an argument over the sound level of music. A witness said the man grabbed the woman and hit her with a remote, but the woman denied it and said it was only a verbal argument. When officers arrived at the residence, Rodriguez answered the door, but refused to step outside and was detained and ultimately arrested for refusing those commands.
•Gualberto Rios, 35, 6408 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton — simple assault. Officers were called for a domestic disturbance after Rios and woman argued over the sound level on a television and he reportedly punched the woman with a closed fist multiple times. A juvenile tried to break up the fight and was struck in the head. Rios had left the scene before officers arrived. Officers were later called back to the scene for a domestic dispute after Rios returned to the residence. He was arrested.
•domestic disturbance/dispute on Autumn Flame Dr. where a woman reported she and her husband got into an argument and she wanted to take their infant child. When officers were on scene, the woman tried to take the child, but was stopped by officers. She later called back, stating her husband had threatened her with a firearm, which the man denied.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Braselton Police Department were:
•entering auto on Jesse Cronic Rd. where someone entered a trailer and stole 384 egg crates valued at $10 each. A suspect was found using Facebook Marketplace.
•damage to a vehicle on Cherry Dr. where a vehicle was struck in a parking lot.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported her vehicle was struck by another, but she wasn't sure where the damage occurred.
•harassment on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman reported a former coworker harassed her, leaving notes and flowers on her car.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a box truck was stolen in Gainesville and found at a restaurant with damage.
•animal complaint on Sahale Falls Dr. where a woman reported a dog bit her while she was running. Officers administered first aid and told her she needed to go to the hospital.
•theft by shoplifting on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman took $400 worth of merchandise without paying. Surveillance video showed her putting her card in to pay. Employees said they planned to try to contact the woman and attempt to resolve the situation.
•theft by conversion and deposit account fraud on Keys Ct. where a woman reported she paid $2,000 to a man for flooring work, but the work wasn't completed and the money wasn't returned. The suspect attempted to pay with a bad check. Officers spoke with the man, who said he mailed a cashier's check.
•damage to property on Henry St. where a man heard a loud bang in his living room and found a hole in his window.
•arson on Spout Springs Rd. where officers assisted Hall County Fire personnel with a fire located behind a supermarket. The burn area was a section of grass near The Venue parking lot. It appeared someone started the fire intentionally, based on the location and tree limbs near the curb.
•theft of services on Hwy. 124 where a store employee reported a man's card was declined when he tried to purchase beer. She confronted the man at a gas pump and he said he would return to pay, but didn't do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.