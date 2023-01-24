Two drivers recently fled Braselton police officers who attempted traffic stops.
In an incident on I-85, a driver reportedly sped through a construction zone at 81 mph and reached speeds of 120 mph as an officer tried to pull him over.
The driver reportedly exited at mile marker 126 and failed to yield to a vehicle crossing the intersection of Hwy. 211. The driver then returned to I-85. The officer reportedly ended the chase after his patrol car suffered a mechanical issue.
In the other incident, an officer pursued a driver who sped through a four-way stop at Pleasant Oak Dr. and Dunbar Dr. The chase reportedly reached 120 mph before the officer lost sight of the vehicle on Thompson Mill Rd. and ended the pursuit.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton Police include:
•drug investigation on Bay Berry Dr. where police cited a driver and a passenger for possession of marijuana and failure to stop at a stop sign.
•information on Landon Lane where a woman said her husband drinks excessively, refuses to work and verbally abuses her.
•criminal trespass on Bendcreek Lane where a man reportedly placed a rocking chair in a woman’s yard. The man said he was trying to "make peace" by returning the item which he’d previously stolen. The woman said the man used to date her friend. He also reportedly left a coffee cup and cigarettes on her porch. The woman had the man barred from her property.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 124 where a woman said her boyfriend bit her while trying to retrieve car keys from her in a parking lot. She said she fell out of the vehicle, and he drove off.
•agency assist to a vehicular homicide in Barrow County where a driver reportedly caused the fatal accident by failing to maintain his lane of travel.
•domestic dispute on Bald Cypress Dr. where a juvenile said his mother approached him with a hammer during an argument over cleaning dishes. According to the incident report, his mother did not threaten or hit the juvenile with the hammer. She told police she picked up the hammer to put it away.
•miscellaneous report on Shumard Oak Dr. where a woman said someone changed the address on her bank account to that of her deceased parents. No money was reported stolen from the account. The woman said one of her brothers possibly accessed her account and changed the information.
•criminal trespass on Vista Dr. where a former client reportedly harassed a man for an incomplete construction job. The former client was on the scene and barred from the residence.
•domestic disturbance on Blanc Way where a husband and wife reportedly argued over relationship issues.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton Police include:
•Joshua Ray Villeme, 25, 2372 Saint Kennedy Lane, Buford — Police took Villeme into custody after learning of a warrant for his arrest during a traffic stop for an expired tag decal and driving without insurance.
•Michael Cole Wright, 20, 2262 Woodbriar Dr., Buford — driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Cole was arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop. He was pulled over for failing to maintain his lane of travel multiple times, according to the arrest report.
•Jeremy Luke Grimins, 39, 1573 Cronic Town Rd., Auburn — simple battery. Grimins was arrested after reportedly pushing his girlfriend and elbowing her in the head. His girlfriend reportedly slapped him back. Grimins was booked after police determined he was the primary aggressor.
•Charles Keith Duvall, 50, 571 River Mist Circle, Jefferson — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, seatbelt violation and driving with a suspended or canceled registration. Police arrested Duvall after reportedly finding methamphetamine and a pipe in his vehicle during a traffic stop. According to the arrest report, Duvall was pulled over for driving without a seatbelt. The department’s drug detection dog reportedly alerted an officer to the drugs after a free-air sniff. Duvall reportedly had a warrant for his arrest out of Banks County for probation violation and had previously run from Braselton police during a traffic stop that uncovered drugs.
