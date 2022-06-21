Residents at two Sienna Valley Dr. homes recently told Braselton police that their property had been egged.
At one residence, a man and his son-in-law said someone threw eggs at their vehicles. Raw egg residue was found on the passenger door of the man’s vehicle and on the front of the son-in-law’s vehicle, while egg shells were lying next to both automobiles, according to the incident report.
At the other residence, a man said children egged his home. Egg was reportedly stuck to the front door of the residence and to the side of the home, but no damage was reported.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•simple battery on Mossy Oak Landing where a woman reportedly poked her husband in the nose with her fingernail during an argument, causing his nose to bleed. The woman said the contact occurred when she raised her hands to push him away from her. She told police that her husband had grabbed her earlier in the argument and showed an officer a bruise. The woman’s husband said she struck him in the face twice with a closed fist during the argument. He reportedly had marks under his left eye and on his forehead. No arrests were made due to conflicting statements and neither person seeking to press charges.
•battery on Wayside Terrace where a woman said she and her juvenile daughter “got into a scuffle.” The woman said her daughter pushed her, bit her upper calf and punched her in the mouth. The juvenile said her mother pushed her down and put her foot on her neck, choking her. She said she bit her mother’s leg in response. The juvenile said her mother later sprayed her with a bottle of bleach and pushed her down and choked her again, leading her to knee her mother in the mouth. An emergency medical services unit was called to the scene to examine both the mother’s and daughter’s injuries, according to the incident report. No arrest was made since no primary aggressor was being determined and both were telling conflicting stories. The Department of Family and Childrens Services (DFACS) was contacted, according to the incident report.
•welfare check in Liberty Park Dr. where a man reportedly told a crisis hotline that he was suffering from a mental health crisis. The man said he was upset at his stepmother and felt like he would hurt her if he didn’t leave. He declined hospital treatment.
•fraud on Blanc Way where a woman said she was told by a man to wire him money or pay with gift cards to view a home for rent. The woman was told by police that this was a scam and to cease communication and not to send money, according to the incident report.
•found property on Golf Club Dr. where a firearm was reportedly found in a hotel room where it had been left by a guest.
•miscellaneous report on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said a temporary employee was displeased with her work assignment and began causing issues with staff members. When asked to leave, she refused, but eventually left before police arrived, according to the incident report.
•suicide attempt on Legislative Ln. where a woman was found breathing but not responsive. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. According to the incident report, the woman was discovered by another woman who was concerned about a text message she’d received from her.
•driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, duty upon striking a fixture and driving with an expired license on Ferncliff Trace where a man reportedly struck a storm drain, drove on a street curb and struck a tree while driving to his home. According to the incident report, he potentially mixed medication with alcohol and was not administered a field sobriety test due to his level of intoxication. He was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for treatment. He was issued citations, including one for DUI, and faces a court date.
ARRESTS
•Javar David Brown, 30, 4345 Pine Vale, Gainesville — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft by receiving; suspended, canceled or revoked registration; marijuana possession (less than one ounce); and possession of drug-related objects. Brown was arrested during a traffic stop when a stolen firearm was reportedly found in his vehicle, along with marijuana and drug-related objects. He was reportedly pulled over for driving with suspended registration. During the traffic stop, it was also learned that Brown was a convicted felon.
