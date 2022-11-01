Two Lawrenceville men were arrested by Braselton police for possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute after a recent traffic stop.
Frank Carver Woods, 20, 1469 Millstream Rd., Lawrenceville, and Nasir Hassan Warner, 21, 2727 Chamberlain Dr., Lawrenceville, were both booked on marijuana possession charges as well as possession of drug-related objects.
The arrest occurred after Woods was stopped for reportedly driving the wrong way on a one-way turn lane. The vehicle reportedly smelled like marijuana, which led to a search that uncovered serval bags of marijuana, a scale and a 40-caliber handgun. The gun belonged to Woods, according to the arrest report. Woods was also charged with use of a firearm during the commission of a crime and failure to obey a traffic control device.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Osiel Alvarado Bueno, 46, 1115 Bird Dog Trail, Pfafftown, North Carolina — fugitive warrant, driving without a valid driver’s license and headlight violation. Bueno was reportedly pulled over for driving without his headlights or taillights activated and was arrested after it was learned he had a warrant out for his arrest from the U.S. Marshals Service.
•Jackie Dustin Gooch, 51, 2336 Pine Circle Dr., Gainesville — bench warrant magistrate, improper display of a tag and driving with a suspended or revoked driver’s license. Heather Dawn James, 44, 2336 Pine Circle Dr., Gainesville — giving false information and bench warrant. Gooch was reportedly pulled over for his tag not being fully visible and was taken into custody when it was learned he had an arrest warrant out of Hall County. James, the passenger in the vehicle, was arrested after reportedly giving a false name and for outstanding warrants. The warrants were discovered after she provided police with her real name after initially providing a false name, according to the arrest report.
•Abraham Valencia-Garcia, 49, 1512 Hwy. 54 West, Fayetteville — possession of a Schedule I or II substance, possession of drug-related objects, driving without a valid driver’s license and taillight violation.
Valencia-Garcia was pulled over after reportedly driving without his taillights on and was arrested after methamphetamine was found inside his vehicle. The drugs were reportedly found during a search of the vehicle conducted after an officer saw a glass pipe on the floorboard.
•Marc Colluro, 48, 5415 Golf View Dr., Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding and failure to obey a traffic-control device. Colluro was arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop for speeding and running a traffic light. Culluro was administered the test after an officer reported that he smelled like alcohol.
•Victor Scott McDougald, 43, 4654 Quail Pointe Dr., Flowery Branch — McDougald reportedly smelled like alcohol and was unable to stand while speaking with police following a traffic incident, leading to his arrest. McDougald’s vehicle reportedly had two flat tires and was blocking the entry and exit of a church. An officer reported seeing track marks on a curb, through grass and through mulch where McDougald’s vehicle stopped.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•harassment on Walnut Wood Dr. where a man said his sister-in-law was stalking his fiancee and his residence. He said his sister-in-law followed his fiancee in a vehicle and had photos of his residence on an old phone.
•theft on Grapewood St. where a pallet of Hardie Board, worth $2,305, was reportedly stolen from a home construction site.
•simple battery on Legislative Ln. where a teenager reportedly punched his father in the face and then ran away from home.
•traffic stop on I-85 North where a motorist was reportedly found with marijuana after being pulled over for speeding. The vehicle was searched after an officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to the incident report.
•mental subject on Keys Dr. where a man, with whom Braselton Police reportedly have had multiple encounters, said gang members were after his brother. The man admitted to having not taken his medication in a couple of weeks.
•harassment on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a man asked her for a massage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.