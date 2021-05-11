Two local men were recently arrested for marijuana possession and other charges in separate incidents.
The Braselton Police Department arrested the following:
•Jacques D. Ellington, 23, 4560 Quail Point Way, Hoschton — expired decal on license plate; possession of a weapon during commission of certain crimes; and possession of marijuana. Officers stopped Ellington for a tag decal violation. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found a bag containing 33 ounces of suspected marijuana, along with a scale and a firearm.
•Daniel Lee Tavenner, 23, 41 Ashwick Dr., Jefferson — possession of marijuana; possession of drug-related objects; speeding; reckless driving; and expired decal on license plate. Tavenner was stopped for speeding and when officers approached, he said "I know it smells like weed." He handed over a little over an ounce of marijuana, along with a grinder.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•information on Bucknell Dr. where a woman who attempted suicide was found responsive and turned over to EMS.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; possession of drug-related objects; driving a vehicle without a tag; and brake light/signal device violation on Hwy. 124. Officers stopped a vehicle for a light violation and smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver and a passenger handed over the substance, along with a smoking pipe. The driver and two passengers were cited.
•suspicious activity on Climbing Rose St. where a woman saw her soon-to-be ex near her house and the man reportedly became hostile when confronted.
•speeding; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and possession of drug-related objects on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and learned the driver only had a learner's permit and no one in the vehicle was over 21 years old. Inside the vehicle, officers found marijuana, a smoking device and a grinder.
•racing and driving without a valid license on Hwy. 211 where a officers stopped a vehicle after it sped through a light when the light changed green. The driver didn't have a license and was cited. A licensed family member took control of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.