Two men reportedly confessed to stealing 80 gallons of paint, worth approximately $6,000, from a store where they used to work.
Kyle Patrick Stephens, 31, 49 Hickory Holw, Winder; and Christopher John Layton, 3179 Wood Springs Ct., Lilburn; were arrested by Braselton police on felony theft charges.
The two reportedly stole the paint from the Old Winder Hwy. store location and then sold it for $500.
According to the arrest report, Layton also admitted to stealing two boxes of rolled sandpaper from the store and selling them for $20 each.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Jack Curtis Sell, 17, 2628 Kylay Lane, Buford; William Manuel Gonzales-Ruiz, 17, 3105 Hampton Bay Cove, Buford — speeding, racing on the highways or streets and reckless driving. Sell and Gonzales-Ruiz were arrested for reportedly racing one another on Friendship Rd. According to the arrest report, the two were weaving in and out of traffic and driving 96 mph in a 45-mph zone. Police stopped both drivers in a grocery-store parking lot and took them into custody.
•Kenneth Todd Norris, (no age listed), 7300 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton — warrant. Police took Norris into custody after reportedly discovering a warrant for his arrest out of Hall County. An officer ran a check on Norris after responding to an argument between Norris and his daughter’s boyfriend.
•Clyde Eugene Patrick, 52, 332 Zion Church Rd., Braselton — bench warrant. An officer reportedly took custody of Patrick after being dispatched to Barrow County Detention Center about a “wanted person located.”
•Shannon Leigh Meeks, 25, 1184 Hwy. 211, Hoschton; Cody Douglas Combs, 29, 106 Puckett Rd., Auburn — shoplifting. Police arrested Meeks and Combs after they reportedly took items from a Hwy. 211 store, setting off the alarm, and were found walking along Hwy. 211.
•Jerry Leroy Blackwell, 63, 495 Broadmoor Dr., Braselton — battery. Blackwell was arrested for reportedly striking his wife while struggling for his vehicle keys. According to the arrest report, his wife took his keys to prevent him from drinking and driving. She reportedly had marks on her. Blackwell denied striking his wife.
•Darwin Omar Murillo Rodriguez, 26, 9748 W. 86th St., Overland Park, Kansas — speeding, driving without a valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance and expired license plate decal. Murillo Rodriguez was arrested during a traffic stop for driving 70 mph in a 45-mph zone. An officer reportedly discovered Murillo Rodriguez didn’t have a valid driver’s license or insurance and was driving with an expired tag.
•Anthony Tyler Faith, 30, 7414 Skyland Dr., Riverdale — possession of a Schedule I, II substance. Police arrested Faith for reportedly possessing a psilocybin mushroom and a crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine. Faith also had an arrest warrant out of Forsyth County, according to the police report. Officers initially encountered Faith while investigating a fraud case. A man living in Australia said someone charged $880 to his credit card at a Hwy. 211 hotel in Braselton. Police found Faith in the hotel room. Faith said a woman booked the room for him for $150, telling him to sign in under a different name. Police returned to the room to follow up on that case when they discovered Faith’s outstanding warrant and the reported drugs.
•Justin William Staples, 32, 1162 Ervin Chambers Rd., Maysville — indecent exposure. Staples was arrested after reportedly swimming naked in a hotel pool. According to the arrest report, the night manager called law enforcement after looking out a window facing the pool and seeing a naked man (Staples) waving at him. Police also received calls from two other guests about a naked man on the property. Staples reportedly ran naked into the woods when police arrived. A backpack found at the wood line contained paperwork with Staples’ information. Staples was arrested when he returned to the hotel and was spotted peeking around the building.
•Thomas Lamar Cash, 26, 68 Grandview Dr., Jefferson — speeding, suspended/revoked driver’s license, fleeing or attempting to elude, possession of a Schedule I, II substance, obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer, open container and bench warrant; Lexus Diane Mize, 26, 356 Sanders St. Trail, Winder — warrant. Cash was arrested after reportedly fleeing a traffic stop on I-85 and then trying to escape on foot after wrecking with an officer and another driver. The vehicular pursuit began on I-85 in Braselton and continued north where Cash exited onto Hwy. 129 in Jefferson. After the crash ended the vehicle chase, Cash reportedly ran into a wood line, where he collapsed after approximately 100 feet. Officers reportedly found mushrooms on Cash and discovered that Cash had four felony probation warrants and a warrant out of Hall County. The passenger, Mize, reportedly had a felony warrant out of Hall County as well and was arrested.
•Jaquael Lequeint Reavis, 25, 3373 Frances St., St. Petersburg, Virginia — possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, drugs not within the original container, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and materials affixed obstructing vision. Reavis was arrested on multiple charges after drugs were reportedly found in his vehicle during a traffic stop for speeding. According to the arrest report, officers searched his vehicle due to an odor of marijuana. They reportedly found Xanax, a bag of marijuana, a scale and a note with names and prices listed on it.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol and an open container violation on Hwy. 124 where a woman reportedly drove through a grocery store parking lot while impaired. A witness told police she saw the woman drive over a curb. An officer reportedly found the woman asleep in her vehicle and saw three open bottles of vodka on the driver’s side floorboard. Due to the woman’s level of impairment, she was transported to a hospital. The officer issued an arrest warrant for the woman for DUI.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 53 where a motorist was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), failure to stop at a stop sign and possession of drug-related objects. An officer pulled over the driver after she reportedly drove through a stop sign. The officer noted smelling marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding the substance and a grinder.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 211 where a restaurant employee reportedly found a bag containing a crystal-like substance later confirmed as methamphetamine.
•information on Bendcreek Lane where a juvenile reportedly threatened to commit suicide. The juvenile denied the threat, saying she was upset due to an argument with her mother.
•domestic disturbance on Summerall Circle where a man said his girlfriend locked him out of a residence following an argument.
•information on Piedmont Ave. where a man was reportedly non-responsive and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
•theft on Hwy. 211 where half of a load of wood was reported stolen from a residential construction site.
•theft on Hancock Dr. where a man said someone took his pistol from his vehicle.
•entering an automobile on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said she found a male rummaging through her belongings as she returned to her vehicle. The woman’s father reportedly chased off the suspect.
•speeding, reckless driving and a headlight violation on Friendship Rd. where Hall County authorities reportedly took a juvenile into custody for driving 92 mph in a 45-mph zone.
•fraud on Hwy. 53 where a woman said someone charged her account $106 for a $91 bill at a restaurant.
•fraud on Grand Hickory Dr. where two people reportedly cashed forged checks at a bank. The reported amounts were $2,209 and $2,137. Both checks were business checks intended to pay another business, but the suspects allegedly re-wrote the checks to themselves and cashed them. The suspects also reportedly cashed forged checks at the bank’s primary location in Gainesville.
•fraud on Executive Ct. where a woman said someone used her bank card to purchase $549 worth of items.
•simple assault on Hwy. 53 where a woman said a co-worker assaulted her in a company truck. She said the co-worker threatened to “beat her a—” before pushing her and closing the truck door on her arm and shoulder.
•missing person on Summerall Ct. where a man said his girlfriend, who reportedly suffers from alcoholism, reportedly slipped out of their house and had not been seen since.
•fight on Ivy Ct. where two males reportedly attacked a man in a front yard, punching and strangling him. The man said the fight was over his girlfriend’s Snap Chat photos. He described the altercation as mutual combat and did not press charges.
•domestic disturbance on Mulberry Park Dr. where a man and woman reportedly argued over the woman’s bags.
•fight on Old Winder Hwy. where two men got into a physical altercation over a parking issue. The men were reportedly wrestling on the ground when officers arrived. Neither man wanted to press charges, and police could not identify a primary aggressor. No arrest was made.
•criminal trespass on Old Winder Hwy. where a man was barred from a restaurant.
•drug investigation on I-85 North where a motorist was cited for possession of marijuana, driving without a valid driver’s license and speeding during a traffic stop.
