Braselton police booked two Maryland men on drug charges after 59 bags of marijuana were reportedly discovered during a recent I-85 traffic stop.
Nehemiah Joshua Calwrie, 26, 3410 Ripple Rd., Windsor Mill, Maryland, and Deatrus Dominique Dones, 31, 16 Hartley Circle, Apt. 524 Owings Mill, Maryland, both face charges of marijuana possession with attempt to distribute, among other charges, after a vehicle search reportedly uncovered the bags of marijuana in a pair of backpacks.
An officer initiated the traffic stop after Calwrie, the driver of the vehicle, was reportedly traveling 100 mph in a 70 mph zone. The officer smelled marijuana during the stop, according to the arrest report, and asked if any was in the vehicle. Cawrie and Dones reportedly handed over a plastic bag each of the substance.
A search of the vehicle then revealed 35 bags of individually-packaged marijuana concealed in a backpack, according to the report, and 24 more bags of marijuana, along with a semiautomatic pistol, in another backpack in the trunk.
Both men were also carrying large sums of money, according to the arrest report.
Dones was arrested for marijuana possession with the intent to distribute, while Calwrie was arrested for marijuana possession with the intent to distribute, along with speeding and reckless driving charges. Dones was later charged with crossing guard lines with drugs without consent after reportedly attempting to conceal marijuana during the booking process at the Jackson County jail.
ARRESTS
Other recent arrests by Braselton police include:
•Travis Tyler Mohr, 29, 323 Freeman Dr., Maysville — speeding and attempting to elude. Mohr reportedly did not stop or slow his vehicle after an officer attempted to pull him over for traveling 91 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-85. Police stopped Mohr’s vehicle by performing a rolling roadblock, according to the report.
•Kelsey Arlene Shulas, 27, 507 John D. Reeves Rd., Dawsonville — probation violation. During a traffic stop, it was learned that Shulas, who was the passenger in the vehicle, had warrants for her arrest out of Jackson County and Hall County, according to the arrest report. Hall County did not place a hold, but Jackson County requested a hold for probation violation.
•Jeff Mealey, 50, 229 Legacy Dr., Hoschton — public intoxication and aggravated stalking. Officers responded to an incident at a hotel where Mealey was said to be laying in the grass in front of the business. Mealey, who’d reportedly had a temporary protective order issued against him, was located at another business where he was detained.
•Renee Diane Schact, 33, 306 Reisling Dr., Braselton — battery. Officers responded to a domestic dispute between Schact and her daughter in which Schact was determined to be the primary aggressor.
•Brandon Gerard Frazer, 43, 2479 Abner Terrace North 217, Atlanta; Derrick Lakes, 41, 14 Meldon Ave., Atlanta — bench warrants. Both Frazer and Lakes were booked on bench warrants after a traffic stop for speeding, according to the arrest report.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•entering auto on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where the door handle of a vehicle was reportedly pried off and the radio was stolen from inside. The radio of a separate vehicle was tampered with, according to the incident report.
•domestic disturbance on Chardonnay Trace where a man said his ex tried to hit him with her vehicle. The man supplied a cell phone video of the incident, but the responding officer reported that it appeared the woman attempted to drive around him. The man was informed that he had a protective order against him and must stay away from the residence.
•theft by taking auto on Hwy. 53 where a man has reportedly been hiding a vehicle from another man who has the title.
•information on Villa Crest Dr. where a Braselton Water Department employee reported that a water meter on a hydrant was not a Braselton-issued meter. The man who placed the mater on the hydrant said the issue was misunderstanding, having not realized the meter was in a different water district.
•miscellaneous complaint on Braselton Pkwy. where a woman, who works at a distribution center said her bag, containing her drivers’ license, credit card and keys to her vehicle, fell into a shipping box that was sent to Chicago.
•drug investigation on Bayberry Ridge Dr. where marijuana, a metal grinder and rolling papers were reportedly found in a vehicle involved in an accident. The occupants of the vehicle were cited for marijuana possession.
•damage to vehicle on Golf Club Dr. where a woman said a gate arm came down on her vehicle, causing damage to the front windshield and drivers’ side mirror. The woman said she was following a courtesy driver, who said she could follow him through the gate.
•traffic stop on I-85 where a driver was cited marijuana possession (less than one ounce), possession of drug related objects and speeding. The motorist was pulled over after driving 91 mph in a 70 mph zone, according to the incident report. An officer searched the vehicle after smelling marijuana and reportedly found the substance, along with a grinder.
