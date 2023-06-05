Braselton police recently arrested two men who reportedly threatened a security guard who intervened after both were denied service of alcohol at a bar on Tour de France Dr.
Travis Wayne Kremer, 40, 3307 Sweet Leaf Lane, Buford, and John Paul Fecarotta, 40, 12379 74th Ave., Seminole, Florida, were booked on charges of terroristic threats or acts and disorderly conduct.
According to the arrest report, the two reportedly became infuriated after being cut off at the bar and were confrontational with the security guard.
Kremer and Fecaortta allegedly threatened to hurt the guard and told him they would “beat (his) face in.”
The two reportedly smelled like alcohol and slurred their words. Kremer and Fecarotta were taken into custody after witnesses reportedly confirmed the threats to the security guard.
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police included:
•traffic stop on Hwy. 211 where a passenger was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects.
•battery on Sports Club Dr. where a woman said her sister attacked her during an argument, resulting in cuts on her neck, lip and cheek. The woman said she bit her sister during the reported fight. The woman’s sister said the woman tried to block her from leaving the location, prompting the physical altercation. The woman did not seek charges against her sister.
•domestic disturbance on Golden Eagle Pkwy. where a man said he pushed a locked bedroom door, causing it to separate from the hinges, as he attempted to enter the room to sleep.
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman said she received messages from her juvenile daughter indicating she was intoxicated while visiting another country. The woman said she believed her daughter was not adequately supervised by her father or hired a chaperone.
•drug investigation on I-85 were a motorist was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) after being pulled over for speeding.
