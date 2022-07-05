Two more eggings have been reported on Sienna Valley Dr. after residents along the street told Braselton police that eggs were thrown at both the neighborhood pool house and a residence.
These latest reports come after June reports of eggs being thrown at a vehicle and a home along Sienna Valley Dr.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft on Hwy. 124 where a man said someone removed the catalytic converter from his truck.
•simple battery on Madrid Falls Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend struck her with a closed fist during an argument about him allegedly driving drunk and later pushed her. The boyfriend, however, told police he was the one beaten up during the dispute but would not elaborate. No arrests were made due to conflicting stories and no signs of injury on either person, according to the report.
•harassing communications on Wyevale Ct. where a woman said her husband, who had moved out of the house, threatened to come to the residence to kill her. The man reportedly contacted the woman multiple times while she spoke with police, during which he threatened to kill himself. She also said her husband had previously been harassing her with text messages and phone calls.
•suspicious activity on Mossy Oak Landing where a woman said she heard someone turn both her front and back doorknobs.
•fight on Yaupon Trail where a physical altercation reportedly broke out when a female came to a home to speak to a friend of a man she with whom she’s in a relationship. The female was reportedly told to leave the residence but refused. A woman reportedly came outside the residence and was charged by the female and the fight ensured. The female also reportedly rammed the woman’s daughter’s car during the incident. Warrants were taken out for the female’s arrest for criminal damage to property.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported to Braselton police were:
•David Nicholas Moeller, 17, 6072 Summerall Circle, Braselton — possession of a Schedule I and Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce). Moeller was arrested after a search of his vehicle reportedly revealed THC wax and marijuana. Moeller’s vehicle, which was parked at a restaurant on Old Winder Hwy., was searched after police reported an odor of marijuana coming from it during a check of the area.
•Quinton Antwon Neilly, 36, 2621 Bald Cypress Dr. — warrant. Neilly was arrested after police were called to his residence in reference to a reported dispute between him and a woman. It was then discovered that Neilly had a warrant for his arrest out of Hall County, according to the arrest report.
•James Trimboli, 58, 940 Walnut Woods Way, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol. Trimboli was arrested after police responded to a report of a person slumped over a steering wheel and he reportedly failed a field sobriety test.
