Local authorities received two recent notifications from adult protective services regarding possible abuse or neglect of older or disabled adults.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the first report involved a female resident of Mandy Lane who visited an emergency room for a fall. Differing accounts of the fall were reportedly given, raising concerns about possible neglect.
The second report involved a woman on Charlie Smith Rd. who reportedly lives in a makeshift shed without a floor and needs food. She reportedly had urine stains on her clothes.
Other recent West Jackson incidents reported by the JCSO included:
•welfare check on Duck Rd. where a man said he thought a woman might hurt herself. A deputy responded to the woman’s residence and reported that she appeared fine. She told the deputy she had no intention of harming herself.
•information on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a man reported that a male driver blocked a driveway and did burnouts in the roadway. The driver arrived on the scene and told the responding deputy he was recently arrested for driving 124 mph in a 45-mph zone. “It is clear the subject has no regard for his safety or other drivers,” the deputy wrote in the report.
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman and her husband reportedly argued.
•suspicious activity on Laurel Cove Dr. where a male and female were seen entering a home. The homeowner, who was in Atlanta, said no one was supposed to be inside the residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a homeless man said someone placed a suitcase containing women’s clothes next to his tent in the woods.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where a woman said another vehicle rolled into her car in congested traffic, striking the front bumper. She said she confronted the other driver, who denied striking her car and drove off.
•suspicious activity on Curk Roberts Rd. where a woman reportedly went to a home and told the residents that she had woken up on the side of the road and was unsure where she was.
•identity fraud on Jaxco Junction where a woman said an additional $2,300 was withdrawn from a check she’d previously written.
•suspicious activity on Arbor Trace where a man said he received boxes of edging that he did not order. The packages contained his address with different names listed on them.
