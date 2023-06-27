N1805P37004C.TIF

Local authorities received two recent notifications from adult protective services regarding possible abuse or neglect of older or disabled adults.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the first report involved a female resident of Mandy Lane who visited an emergency room for a fall. Differing accounts of the fall were reportedly given, raising concerns about possible neglect.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.