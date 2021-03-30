Officers with the Braselton Police Department were recently called for two reports of storage facility burglaries.
Both incidents were reported on Hwy. 124. Tools were stolen in both incidents.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•miscellaneous report on Spout Springs Rd. where a missing juvenile was found and turned over the Gwinnett County officers.
•miscellaneous report on Friendship Rd. where officers transported a man to jail because a Hall County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle didn't have the appropriate partition.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a painting fell off a vehicle and struck another, causing damage.
•miscellaneous report on Rushmore Cir. where officers put out a kitchen fire. Officers said there were 3-foot flames coming from the stove that were catching the cabinets and microwave on fire. The resident had to be removed from the residence several times.
•miscellaneous report on Loowit Falls Dr. where a man said an ex threatened to "ruin" him if he didn't pay her and let her keep a car.
•domestic disturbance on Collier Bridge Ln. where a man and woman argued and the man reportedly bit the woman's shoulder and pulled down her gown. The man was arrested, but ultimately taken to the hospital.
•speeding; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; and driving with a suspended/revoked license on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for speeding and learned the driver had a suspended license. They also smelled marijuana in the vehicle and later found the substance. The driver was cited.
•damage to property on Zion Church Rd. where a student caused a disturbance, throwing items and grabbing scissors. She was taken to the hospital and resisted throughout, ultimately having to be placed in restraints at the hospital.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of drug-related objects on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for a light violation and smelled marijuana in the vehicle. The driver was cited after officers found the substance, a smoking device and two grinders.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Jeb Dylan Stewart, 6437 River Hill Dr., Tampa, Fla. — driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; failure to maintain lane; and no license on person. Officers approached Stewart's vehicle, which was down an embankment. Stewart was reportedly slumped over in the passenger's seat. Officers smelled alcohol and asked Stewart several times to unlock the door. He was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Elizabeth Aurelia Wilson, 34, 748 New Liberty Way, Braselton — DUI-alcohol and failure to maintain lane. Officers stopped Wilson after hearing a loud crash and seeing that she was driving on at least one flat tire. They later saw that both of her tires were flat and the front fender was missing. She was arrested after a field sobriety test.
•Kelly Matthew Johnson, 26, 4817 Hunt Club, Flowery Branch — disorderly under the influence. Johnson reportedly pushed a woman, causing her to fall, during an argument outside a restaurant. He also reportedly got upset at the person who called 911 and allegedly took an aggressive stance towards and officer. An officer said he realized Johnson was about the attempt to fight, so he and another officer got him on the ground. An officer received a few cuts and scrapes during the incident.
