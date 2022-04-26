Two Oakwood men remain the Hall County Jail following their arrests on drug trafficking and weapons charges Friday, April 22, according to a press release.
Rodney Van Tobler, 52, and Jeremy Sean Gates, 34, were both arrested when authorities with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant on a residence in the 4400 block of Plum Frost Court in Oakwood. Both men lived at the residence.
During the search, authorities discovered cocaine, heroin, four firearms and $6,600 in U.S. currency. The estimated street value of the illegal narcotics is $53,000.
Tobler has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In addition, Tobler had arrest warrants out of Gwinnett County for trafficking heroin and absconding sexual predator.
Gates has been charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and harboring a fugitive.
Both suspects are being held without bond. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office does not anticipate further arrests in this case.
Agents from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division were assisted by the HCSO Patrol Division and HCSO Warrant Division in Friday’s operation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.