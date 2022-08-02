Two women were reportedly shot multiple times at a Gwinnett County residence and then relocated to a Braselton convenience store where they alerted law enforcement.
According to a recent report filed by Braselton police, officers were dispatched to a Hwy. 211 convenience store where the females drove after sustaining gunshot wounds at a Hamilton Mill area home.
One woman was reportedly shot in the leg and twice in the lower back, while the other was shot twice in the same leg. A firearm was located in the women’s vehicle, according to the report. The women’s vehicle reportedly had bullet holes on the driver’s side and the rear.
A Gainesville officer said he’d stopped at the convenience store on his way home when the women pulled into the location and yelled to him that they’d been shot. Braselton police then responded, and the scene was eventually turned over to Gwinnett County police.
Both women were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•burglary on Yoshino Cherry Ln. where juveniles reportedly entered a home through a basement door and stole multiple bottles of alcohol.
•battery on Summerall Ct. where a woman said another woman grabbed her and pushed her. She said she’d gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, and the woman later showed up at the residence and got into the reported physical altercation with her. She reportedly had marks on her body, but said she did not want to press charges.
•miscellaneous report on Jesse Cronic Rd. where a man was reportedly knocked unconscious after being struck by a trailer door. The man said he was opening the back of his trailer when a vehicle passing by struck the door, slinging the door back at him and striking him on the head.
•agency assist on Lula Bridge Lane where a woman said her adult daughter took three bottles of a medication in an apparent suicide attempt. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
•juvenile complaint on Bald Cypress Dr. where a mother and her son reportedly got into an argument after she asked him to clean the kitchen.
•death investigation on Walnut Woods Rd. where a man with medical issues was found deceased in his home. The Jackson County deputy coroner ruled that his death was of natural causes.
•theft on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman said she discovered her vehicle’s tag missing after returning to her car in a shopping center parking lot.
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police were:
•Joseph Jaman Lindsey, 41, 51 Hardin Terrace Circle, Jefferson — disorderly conduct, one felony count of obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer and two misdemeanor counts of obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Lindsey was arrested after he reportedly became aggressive with hotel patrons and staff and refused to leave the location. He then reportedly struggled with officers as they attempted to arrest him. One officer was reportedly injured in the struggle when his arm struck the floor.
•Hunter Terry Jones, 31, 5846 Conner Rd., Flowery Branch — disorderly conduct and simple battery. Jones was arrested after reportedly pushing a woman and grabbing her arm outside of a Braselton restaurant. The reported incident occurred when the woman and another female intervened in an altercation between Jones and his girlfriend outside of the restaurant. When police were notified, Jones reportedly fled the restaurant and ran into the woods, where officers found him. Jones cursed at officers and was belligerent while in the back of a patrol car, according to the arrest report. The woman said she wants to press charges against Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.