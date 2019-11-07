Someone recently stole a U-Haul truck from the parking lot of a Braselton hotel.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department were called for the report of motor vehicle theft on Hwy. 124.
Someone reportedly stole a locked U-Haul truck that was towing a Toyota Avalon.
According to the police report, a number of items were taken including clothing, household goods, a television, toolbox and a mirror.
Man charged for DUI after wreck
In another incident, BPD officers charged a Gainesville man for driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions after a wreck with injuries on Hwy. 211.
The at-fault driver had reportedly been drinking. Officers also found an empty bottle of liquor in the suspect's vehicle.
No arrest was made because the suspect was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the BPD were:
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce; speeding in a work zone; and expired decal on license plate on I-85. Officers stopped a vehicle for driving 75-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone. When officers approached the vehicle, they smelled marijuana. The driver was cited after handing over the substance.
•miscellaneous report on Oleander St. where a man said a business partner put a stop payment on a check he owed him for $20,000.
•information on Maple Bluff Way where a woman said someone told her that her computer would be locked if she didn't pay $700.
•financial transaction card fraud on Choctaw Ln. where someone used a man's bank card information to make a purchase for $47.
•criminal trespass on Braselton Pkwy. where a man arrived at a warehouse despite being told not to return. He said someone called and told him to come there and that the warehouse had implanted something in his head and were "always messing with him." Officers told the man he needed to leave and not return.
•theft by taking up to $500 on Hwy. 124 where a woman said three unruly customers were in a store and one of them took a candy bar.
•miscellaneous report on Hwy. 211 where a man attempted to take 10 cases of baby formula, but ultimately left the merchandise when confronted.
•entering auto on Hwy. 211 where someone broke into two vehicles, but it didn't appear anything was taken.
ARREST
In another incident, BPD officers arrested:
•Shawn Bryan Henderson, 36, 37 Cedar Dr., Commerce — reckless driving; speeding in a work zone; failure to maintain lane and open container. Officers stopped Henderson for driving 87-miles-per-hour in a 60-mph work zone and noted he was changing lanes aggressively, causing other drivers to use their brakes. He said he was heading to pick up a customer. Officers smelled marijuana, which Henderson said he smoked prior. He also said there was an open beer can in the vehicle and admitted to drinking a beer before driving. Inside the vehicle, officers found a grinder containing a small amount of marijuana and an open bottle of Hennessy.
