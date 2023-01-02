UPDATE 2 (1-2-2023): Scott Mims has reportedly completed his pre-trial diversion program and won't be prosecuted on the initial criminal charges.
UPDATE: According to court documents, Mims has entered a pre-trial diversion program and the charges will be dropped after a six-month period if he doesn’t violate the conditions of his diversion. The six-month period started on June 23.
First-term Hoschton City Councilman Scott Mims was charged with criminal trespass-family violence and simple assault-family violence during a Feb. 14 incident, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) reports.
In the Feb. 14 report, Mims’ wife said Mims, 35, poured water on her and threw a mirror at her during an argument. The responding deputy reported seeing water and broken glass in their bedroom.
While en route to the Jackson County Jail, Mims reportedly passed out after telling a deputy he’d had heart surgery in the past, needed water and could not breathe. Mims was taken to an emergency medical services station on Gordon St. and responded to ammonia smelling salt, according to the report.
He was then transferred to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton. Warrants were taken out for Mims, whose name later showed up on the county’s jail log.
The JCSO confirmed that Mims is the same Scott Mims who serves on the Hoschton City Council.
