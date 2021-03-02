UPDATE:
The hazmat incident involving the overturned gasoline tanker on Hamilton Mill Road and Braselton Highway is now cleared. The roadway reopened Tuesday at 5:43 p.m.
---
Original story:
Gwinnett County firefighters were called to the scene of an overturned gasoline tanker on Braselton Highway and Hamilton Mill Road on March 2. There is an active fuel leak from the cargo tanker.
Hamilton Mill at Braselton Highway is currently shutdown due to the incident. Police are diverting traffic in the area. Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes during the morning commute.
"Firefighters have a 500-foot hot zone perimeter established and are working to identify the amount of product that has entered the nearby storm drain," according to a Gwinnett County Fire news release. "A representative from Gwinnett DWR has been notified and is responding to the scene. The Quik-Trip and B/P Station have been evacuated. This will be an extended operation.
"Hazmat technicians are working to stop the leak and contain the runoff. They are also making EPA/EPD notifications. Crews are monitoring gas readings and air quality in the area. A unified command post has been established by fire and police officials."
The driver of the tanker was evaluated by paramedics for minor complaints.
No other vehicles were involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.