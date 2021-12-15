A vehicle reportedly caught fire in a supermarket parking lot on Hwy. 124 after an iPhone charger was left plugged in inside the automobile.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the driver said she left the charger plugged in inside the vehicle’s console, and fire personnel said that’s where the fire started.
Fire and rescue extinguished the fire before a deputy arrived, according to the report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recent reported to the JSCO were:
•dispute on Wildflower Rd. where the complainant said a woman was not supposed to be on his property.
•suspicious activity on Cherokee Trail where the complainant said an unidentified person was pulling on his front door loudly enough to wake him up.
•dispute on Boone Rd. where a man reportedly was seen on camera verbally abusing his girlfriend. Both the man and woman said the dispute was not physical.
•theft at the Twin Lakes clubhouse where a building superintendent said steel needed to construct the clubhouse is missing. The superintendent, whose company hired a steel company to build the clubhouse, said that 50% of the steel was delivered to the site three months ago, but only 10% of the material is left with no building constructed.
•suspicious activity on East Broad St. where a man reportedly walked up to a front door and then walked away once a light came on.
•welfare check on Roberts Rd. where a man said his wife has been depressed and was making suicidal statements. The woman told the responding deputy that she did not want to harm herself and declined medical treatment.
•suspicious activity on Taylor Dr. where a man said he and his wife were told by a man claiming to represent the Federal Trade Commission that their Amazon account would be frozen if they didn’t pay $1,500. The man was told by a deputy that this was a scam and not to reveal any information.
•information on Jaxco Junction where students were reportedly writing inappropriate words in the bathrooms.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man said he received notifications from security cameras detecting motion inside of his business. The man said he did not see anyone on the camera footage but requested an extra patrol due to previous break-ins.
