A woman reportedly struck a medical building on Sparta Way with her vehicle, causing damage to the brickwork of the facility.
No injuries were reported.
The driver said she was pulling into a handicapped space and attempted to apply the brake. She said the vehicle accelerated over the curb and struck the building. Bricks on the left side of the building were reportedly damaged, as well as a gutter.
No charges were filed against the woman.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•harassment on Davis St. where a man said another man slandered him on a work website.
•simple battery on Abiqua Falls Ct. where a woman said her husband pushed her, causing her to fall, after an argument over another man texting her. The man claimed his wife attempted to hit him multiple times. He said he pushed her off of him, and as she stepped backwards, fell over an ottoman. A witness said she did not see physical contact between the two. Neither person had visible injuries, according to the incident report.
•simple assault on Olney Falls Dr. where a woman said her husband attempted to punch her and fled the scene when she called the police. The woman did not have visible injuries and there were no witnesses to the alleged assault, according to the incident report. The man said he did not attempt to strike his wife and left the scene to de-escalate the situation.
•damage to a vehicle on I-85 where a woman said a tire fall off of a tractor trailer and struck the front of her vehicle.
•battery on Thompson Mill Rd. where an elderly male resident at a facility reportedly assaulted an elderly female resident. Responding officers reportedly found the woman on the floor and the man lying unresponsive on a couch. Multiple attempts to communicate with the man were unsuccessful, according to the incident report. Officers were told that the man has a history of being violent and is completely alert until he assaults someone and then pretends to be unresponsive. The woman was treated by EMS but could not identify specifically where she was injured, according to the incident report. She was later loaded on a backboard and placed in a neck brace before being transported to a hospital for evaluation. The were no witnesses to the alleged assault, according to the incident report.
ARRESTS
•Daniel Edward Hogan, 58, 200 River Vista Dr., Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol and open container. Hogan was reportedly pulled over after multiple calls about him driving “all over the road way.” One caller said Hogan struck a construction barrel and continued driving. Hogan reportedly tested positive for alcohol after being administered a test at the scene.
•Pedro De La Cruz, 24, 4048 Churchill Downs Dr., Gainesville — public intoxication and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. De La Cruz reportedly threatened staff workers and pushed an employee at a restaurant/bar. Responding officers reported smelling alcohol on De La Cruz when they encountered him. De La Cruz reportedly called one of the officers a “b-- — a—cop” and stood up after being told to sit. He also reportedly refused to sit after being cuffed.
