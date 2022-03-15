A vehicle carrying a woman and her four children reportedly flipped during an accident on Josh Pirkle Rd. but no injuries were reported.
A Jackson County deputy responded to the scene and was told the woman and her children had walked away. Hoschton police chief Brad Hill, however, returned the woman to the scene, according to the incident report.
The woman said the accident occurred when she became distracted and approached a curve too fast. She said the vehicle left the roadway and flipped when it hit an embankment.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) include:
•kidnapping on Venture Ct. where a child was reportedly taken to Alabama by members of the juvenile’s father’s family without the mother’s permission. The child was returned unharmed, according to the incident report. Family members were reluctant to provide details about their whereabouts, according to the report, prompting a phone ping by law enforcement. The ping revealed their location to be in Alabama. The juvenile had initially been spending the weekend on Venture Ct. with his father, but the man said both his mother and sister took the child to Alabama on a trip to allow him to rest. The child’s mother said neither woman had permission to have custody of the child and wanted to pursue charges.
•battery on Jaxco Junction where a fight reportedly took place in a hallway at Jackson County High School.
•dispute on Deer Creek Trail where a man said his ex-girlfriend came to his residence and attempted to start a fight but left when he called the sheriff’s office.
•agency assist on I-85 in response to a female driver who was possibly intoxicated. The woman’s pupils were dilated and she had difficulty speaking, according to the incident report. The responding deputy suspected the woman to be under the influence of a narcotic and requested a state trooper to conduct a driving under the influence/drugs investigation.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man complained about his wife being high on heroin or fentanyl and then used a racial slur in reference to her alleged dealer, according to the incident report. The man also alleged that his wife used his disability money to purchase drugs from the dealer.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 53 at Pearl Industrial Ave. where a woman said her vehicle was struck in the rear after a driver passed her on the highway and then sped away toward Barrow County. The woman said the other driver had been driving aggressively and following too closely.
•agency assist on Ward Rd. where a man alleged that his girlfriend stole his truck. The vehicle was reportedly located at a residence where his girlfriend was staying, but she said the man had given her the keys to the truck. The woman then reportedly showed deputies texts from the man giving her permission to use the vehicle. The Hall County Sheriff’s (HCSO) had requested that Jackson County deputies check the location for the truck after the man, who lives in Hall County, reported it stolen. The HCSO requested the truck be impounded but declined to press charges.
•damage to property on Sinclair Circle where a man reported a bullet on the floor beneath a window at his residence and a hole in the outside wall where the bullet apparently entered the home. The man reported that a coyote had been roaming the area and said a neighbor possibly shot at the animal and hit his home instead.
