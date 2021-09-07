Three vehicles were reportedly damaged at a recent football game at Jackson County High School in two separate incidents.
In one incident, a man said his vehicle was dented and scratched on the passenger’s side, while the back glass of his wife’s vehicle was shattered, according to the report. His wife’s vehicle was also reportedly dented and scratched down the passenger’s side. It appeared mud and rocks had been deliberately thrown at the vehicles, according to the report.
In the other incident, a woman said her vehicle, driven by her son, was scratched and dented and covered in mud.
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office included:
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where juveniles were reportedly riding dirt bikes in a subdivision.
•juvenile issue on Antrim Glen Rd. where youths were reportedly fishing in a subdivision lake despite not residing in the subdivision.
•noise complaint on Ednaville Rd. where loud music was reported in the area.
•information on Ontario Ln. where a man said people had been speeding through a subdivision on four-wheelers. A man also reportedly drove a truck to the subdivision’s pond, damaging the pond’s lawn.
•damage to vehicle on Hwy. 332 at Ward Rd. where a woman said her vehicle was damaged when a DOT mower flung an object at her vehicle.
•loitering or prowling on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she is being harassed by two people prowling around her property all hours of the night. She said her husband had previously been arrested for an altercation with one of them.
•identity fraud on Arbor Trace where a man said his son was notified by a credit card company of a delinquent charge of $33.89. The man said his son never applied for the credit card that reported the charge. The delinquent notice included both his son’s name and social security number.
•harassing communications on Jacob Dr. where a woman said her former pastor has been harassing and stalking her since 2018. She said that she believes a tracking device had been placed on her vehicle after having seen him in random locations sitting in a pickup truck. The woman also said the man was able to all access of her electronic devices and passwords after being given a key to her residence by a friend in 2019.
•agency assist on East Jefferson St. where a woman was sitting unresponsive in a vehicle while waiting in a school pick-up line, according to the incident report. The woman was reportedly confused and had difficulty answering simple questions. She denied taking any medication or drinking alcohol. Emergency medical staff said the woman appeared to be suffering from a medical issue and transported her to a hospital, according to the report.
•mental subject and missing person on Brannon Dr. where a woman said her son, who is autistic and has mental health issues, left her home in a rage following an argument with a female friend. Deputies, along with assistance from a Hall County K9 unit, searched the area, but were unable to locate the woman’s son. He was later found at a location on Hwy. 60 and returned to his residence.
•suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman said she returned to her home and saw a man looking out of her residence at her. She told the responding deputy that her boyfriend is incarcerated for stabbing the man she believed she saw in her home. The woman said she was scared to return to her house, fearing the man was still inside, but a check by the deputy revealed no intruders.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man said another man had his phone and was posting messages through his Facebook account. He also alleged that the other man had sexually groped him several times over the past year. He told the responding deputy he wanted the man barred from his home and to receive no contact from him.
•information on Jaxco Junction where a teacher reportedly received a photo from a former student deemed inappropriate.
•identity fraud on West Castle View Dr. where a man said his bank account information was used and numerous transactions were made without his approval. According to the man, $3,690 had been deposited back into his account by his bank, as it continues to investigate the breach.
•juvenile issue on Peachtree Rd. where youths were reportedly riding go-carts through a neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.