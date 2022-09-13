N2105P43003C.TIF

A Virginia man who reportedly stole a Jeep was recently arrested on vehicle theft and multiple drug charges after being apprehended during a multi-agency, high-speed chase on I-85.

According to an arrest report filed by Braselton police, Thomas Ryan Morgan, 32, Fitzhugh Ave., Richmond, Virginia was charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, speeding in a work zone and driving with a suspended license.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.