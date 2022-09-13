A Virginia man who reportedly stole a Jeep was recently arrested on vehicle theft and multiple drug charges after being apprehended during a multi-agency, high-speed chase on I-85.
According to an arrest report filed by Braselton police, Thomas Ryan Morgan, 32, Fitzhugh Ave., Richmond, Virginia was charged with motor vehicle theft, fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, three counts of possession of a Schedule I or II substance, speeding in a work zone and driving with a suspended license.
According to the report, Braselton police located Morgan, who allegedly stole a 2015 Jeep Cherokee out of Florida, near the 130-mile marker on I-85. The Jeep was being tracked by the owners via phone still inside the vehicle.
An officer attempted to stop Morgan, who initially pulled over but reportedly returned to the roadway and drove away. Another officer positioned his vehicle in front of the Jeep, but was unable to perform a box maneuver to stop Morgan. Morgan continued to flee, reaching speeds of 110 mph, and reportedly threw items out of the vehicle during the chase. Jefferson police unsuccessfully attempted to stop the vehicle with spike strips at the 137-mile marker. Both Jefferson officers and Jackson County deputies then joined the pursuit. Commerce police successfully stopped the vehicle at the 147.5-mile marker using spike strips. Morgan reportedly exited the vehicle, threw the keys into the grass and was handcuffed.
A search of the vehicle reportedly revealed a small bag of cocaine and a bag containing THC gummies and a THC vape pen.
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police include:
•Anthony Asaro, 60, 3326 Harmon Ridge Ct., Buford — bench warrant magistrate. According to the arrest report, an officer ran Asaro’s tag after he made a suspicious U-turn and learned that Asaro had a warrant for his arrest out of Gwinnett County.
•Alveto A. Rivera, 39, 921 Justin Dr., Winder — driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, speeding, driving without a license, open container and turning-signal violation. Rivera was arrested after reportedly failing a field sobriety test during a traffic stop for speeding. Rivera reportedly smelled like alcohol, prompting an officer to perform field evaluations.
•Rona Junior Johnson, 29, 1216 Bramlett Forest St., Lawrenceville — driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs/inhalants; marijuana possession (less than one ounce); driving too fast for conditions; and failure to maintain lane. Johnson was booked after failing a field-sobriety test when an officer noticed alcohol on his breath following an automobile accident on Hwy. 124, according to the arrest report. Johnson also had an elevated heart rate, indicative of a stimulant, according to the report. A search of Johnson’s vehicle reportedly revealed marijuana and a pistol in the back seat.
Recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•domestic disturbance on Brookstone Trail where a man said he wanted a woman out of his home.
•theft of services on Spout Springs Rd. where a woman reportedly failed to pay for massage services.
•criminal trespass on Fisk Falls Dr. where a juvenile’s ex-boyfriend showed up at a pool seeking to fight the juvenile’s new boyfriend. The ex-boyfriend reportedly broke a pool chair and pushed over the lifeguard stand. He was barred from the pool and the juvenile’s home, according to the incident report. Neither the juvenile’s mother nor the new boyfriend wished to press charges against the ex-boyfriend.
•criminal trespass on Sienna Valley Dr. where a driver pulling a trailer reportedly struck a man’s mailbox.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 211 where a driver was pulled over for driving without a tag light and marijuana (less than one ounce) was found in the vehicle.
•theft on Rue Charlemagne Dr. where a vacuum pump was reportedly stolen from a hotel.
•hit-and-run on Braselton Pkwy. where a man said the front bumper of his vehicle was damaged while he was at work.
•domestic disturbance on Spout Springs Rd. where a man and a woman reportedly got into an altercation after the man asked the woman to ride him to his mother’s house. No injuries were observed on the man or the woman, according to the incident.
•found property on Golf Club Dr. where a firearm was reportedly found in a hotel room.
•information on Sienna Valley Dr. where a woman said she believed her husband, from whom she’s separated, is tracking her via Apple air tags.
