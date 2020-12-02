A store in West Jackson was burglarized recently and the suspects took a number of pipes and vape pens.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office was called to the Hoschton Discount Beer and Tobacco store on Nov. 24.
Security footage showed a gold Chevrolet Silverado single-cab pickup truck and multiple suspects wearing hoodies and face masks. The truck drove in reverse into the store and the suspects ran inside.
Officers said it appeared the suspects took wrapping papers, glass pipes and vape pens.
The scene was turned over to investigators.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•juvenile issue on New Liberty Church Rd. where a woman reported an unruly juvenile.
•dispute on Thornhill Dr. where a man reported another man tailgated his vehicle and approached him. The man drew his weapon, keeping it pointed to the ground, and told the man he was calling law enforcement.
•suspicious activity on Lena Dr. where someone reported someone shot a firearm on neighbor's property.
•agency assist on Walnut St. where a woman was taken to the hospital after taking an unknown amount of pills.
•suspicious activity on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man was asleep in a vehicle.
•theft by taking on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman reported cash was missing from her kitchen counter.
•theft by taking on Guy Maddox Rd. where a man reported $9,500 was missing and was possibly taken by someone he knew.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 West where a suspicious vehicle was reported in a neighborhood. Officers spoke with the driver and advised them to leave the area.
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a couple argued and the woman said the man pointed a gun near her toe. The man denied that.
•suspicious activity on James Ct. where a woman reported a vehicle was parked outside of a residence she was house-sitting at.
•suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported someone tried to push open a door and come inside her residence.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle was parked off the roadway. The vehicle had a loose battery cable.
•dispute on Whites Bottom Rd. where a woman reported her ex-husband was at her house and she no longer wanted him there.
•animal complaint on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman reported her neighbor's rooster harassed her animals, defecated in her yard and ate all of her cat's food.
•information on Duck Rd. where a woman reported she didn't receive her license in the mail.
•suicide threats on Hwy. 124 West where a woman reported her son made suicidal statements.
•agency assist on I-85 where officers assisted with a multi-vehicle wreck caused by a vehicle slowing down. Only one person reported injuries, but was not transported.
•dispute on Rebecca St. where someone reported loud music and vehicles.
•suspicious activity on Hunting Hills Dr. where a vehicle door was open.
•suspicious activity on Blind Brook Cir. where a woman reported suspicious activity from a garage door service technician.
