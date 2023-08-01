Jackson County authorities recently responded to a dispute on Cascade Ct. where a woman claimed an object on a trash truck struck her arm.
According to a report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCS0), the woman, who was not a trash service customer, said the trash truck driver refused $100 to take her trash and sped off. She said the object then struck her.
The woman complained of an elbow injury and received an examination from emergency medical services (EMS), who later took her to a hospital at her request.
EMS workers said her elbow was not scratched or swollen.
The trash truck driver said the woman did not stand close enough to his truck to be struck by the object the woman referred to, which the deputy determined to be a ladder near the truck’s cab.
OTHER INCIDENTSOther recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•suspicious activity on Hickory Bluff where a deputy reportedly saw a man sitting in a river. The man told the deputy he didn’t need assistance, but someone later reported seeing the man in the woods “flopping around and vomiting.” The deputy was unable to find the man at the location.
•death investigation (non-murder) on McNeal Dr. where a man, who had breathing problems, was reportedly found deceased on a concrete walkway at a residence.
•suspicious activity on Country Grove Dr. where a woman reported a van parked in front of her home. A juvenile at the residence said the van had parked in front of the house three times.
•juvenile issue on Stoneview Dr. where a woman and her daughter reportedly clashed over the youth talking to a male on social media.
•entering an automobile on Commons Dr. where a woman said someone took her checkbook from her unlocked vehicle. She said she later learned someone had attempted to pass a $3,000 check from her account.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man walking with his children said a group playing basketball at a park played loud music with vulgar language. The man requested that a deputy ask the group to turn down the music, and the group complied.
•agency assist on Freedom Pkwy. where a deputy assisted Gainesville police by contacting a Hoschton man who reportedly backed into a car in a Gainesville store parking lot but did not report it.
