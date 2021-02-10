A Winder man was recently arrested after he was found hiding inside of the church he's charged with burglarizing.
Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Robert Keith Boyd, 40, on Tuesday, Feb. 9. He is charged with second-degree burglary.
Deputies responded to the approximately 1 p.m. call and met with church members who had discovered the break-in at Calvary Baptist Church on Calvary Church Road. Deputies took Boyd into custody without incident inside of the church and recovered money taken during the burglary.
The case remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.