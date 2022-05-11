A Winder man was recently charged by Braselton police with trafficking and smuggling methamphetamine and a number of other charges after a traffic stop on an I-85 on-ramp led to his arrest.
Taylor Patric Power, 34, Harrison Lane, Winder was booked on charges of trafficking and smuggling methamphetamine; possession of a Schedule I or II substance; possession of a Schedule I or II substance with intent to distribute; prohibited stopping, standing or parking; distracted driver; possession of drug-related objects; possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime; and theft by receiving.
Power was approached by an officer after he reportedly failed to move his vehicle during a complete light cycle at an I-85 on-ramp traffic control device.
According to the arrest report, several clear plastic bags containing methamphetamine were within view in the driver’s seat after an officer asked Power to step out of his vehicle. A search of Power reportedly revealed a digital scale with a white residue, which he admitted was methamphetamine.
A Barrow County K9 unit was called to the scene and a free-air sniff indicated drugs were inside the vehicle, according to the arrest report. A subsequent search of the vehicle was then conducted and three bags of crystal methamphetamine, two bags of fentanyl, $340, a revolver and a Glock with a damaged serial number were reportedly found. The Glock was possibly stolen out of Clarke County, according to the arrest report.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests reported by Braselton police were:
•Dontez L Orr, 34, 50 Oceanliner Trail, Winder, and Elizabeth S. Marchbanks, 43 Oak Park Dr., Jefferson — possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Orr and Marchbanks were arrested after Orr was reportedly pulled over for speeding and a large amount of marijuana was discovered. The vehicle was searched after the arresting officer reportedly smelled marijuana, which was found in a plastic bag in the passenger seat. The marijuana was individually packaged, according to the arrest report. Both Orr and Marchbanks were charged with marijuana possession and possession with the intent to distribute, while Orr was also charged with speeding.
•Sahem Sami Madanat, 46, 4721 Moon Chase Dr., Buford — simple battery. Madanat was arrested for reportedly slamming his wife’s arm in a car door. Three witnesses corroborated the account of the incident, according to the arrest report. Madanat told police that his wife stuck her hand out when she shut the door.
•Kelvin Grant, 40, 1993 Hillspring Lane, Lithonia — fugitive warrant, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and speeding. Grant was arrested after an officer learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of DeKalb County. Marijuana was reportedly found in Grant’s vehicle.
•Ruiz Nolasco Wenceslao, 51, 2287 Plaster Rd. N 10, Atlanta — driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, failure to maintain lane/improper driving on the road and open container. Wenceslao was reportedly arrested after an officer smelled alcohol on his breath, and he failed a field sobriety test. Wenceslao was initially pulled over for speeding and failure to maintain lane.
•Guy Uriah Smith, 64, 54 Hart St., Commerce — possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule I and II substance, possession of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), suspended or revoked driver’s license and canceled or revoked registration. Smith, who was reportedly pulled over for driving with a canceled vehicle registration, was arrested after a search of his vehicle revealed two bottles of liquid methadone, a plastic tube with chards of methamphetamine, a bag of marijuana, a methadone pill and a glass smoking pipe. Smith’s driver’s license had also reportedly been suspended.
INCIDENTS
Recent incidents reported by Braselton police include:
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) on I-85 where the substance was reportedly discovered after a traffic stop for a headlight violation.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), possession of drug-related objects, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and speeding on I-85 where a driver was cited for the infractions following a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle revealed a joint, grinder and marijuana pipe, according to the incident report.
•domestic disturbance on Osprey Overlook Dr. where a woman said she felt threatened after her boyfriend approached her and aggressively pointed his finger during an argument.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 60 where a driver reportedly drove recklessly, crossing the centerline and then driving on the road’s shoulder and in a ditch. The incident was turned over to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
•suspicious activity on Bald Cypress Dr. where two juvenile females were possibly intoxicated and running through the neighborhood, according to the incident report. Both juveniles were located and then picked up by their mothers. One of the juveniles initially attempted to flee the responding officer, according to the incident report.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and headlight violation on Hwy. 124 where two people were cited. A K9 unit was called to the traffic stop after an officer saw a cut straw — often used to ingest drugs, according to the report — inside the vehicle. The driver had reportedly been charged with possession of methamphetamine in the past. The K9 unit then reportedly alerted the officer to drugs in the vehicle, and a passenger said she had half an ounce of marijuana in her jacket pocket. The driver was originally pulled over for reportedly driving without a functioning driver’s side headlight.
