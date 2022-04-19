A woman said a man wearing a hat with viking horns came to the door of her Gold Crest Dr. residence, rang the doorbell and “began acting strange” before leaving. She asked a deputy that the man be barred from her property.
The woman said she believes the man suffers from mental issues and has made inappropriate comments to her in the past. The woman said she felt threatened by the man’s actions and told the deputy she wanted the man to stay away from her residence.
The deputy found the man walking in the area and told him not to return to the woman’s property. The man agreed to do so, according to the incident report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•dispute on Davenport Rd. where a man and his brother reportedly got into a verbal altercation. The man did not want to disclose the details of the argument but said his phone was missing.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman was reportedly parked at a gas pump for approximately three hours. The woman said she misunderstood what time she was supposed to report to work and was passing time while using TikTok.
•agency assist on Dumar Lane where a woman said her juvenile daughter suffered a bad reaction after swallowing several pills. The juvenile was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•mental subject on Hwy. 124 where a female was reportedly screaming on her porch. The female had not taken her medication, according to her mother. Law enforcement was then called back out to the location twice. The woman reportedly thought someone was in her house during the first incident, and she was later reported standing in the road with a brick in her hand during the second incident.
•animal complaint on Skelton Rd. where a woman said five to six dogs from a neighboring residence continue to enter her property.
•suicide threats on Bristol Ct. where a woman said her ex-husband sent her a text implying he would shoot himself. The man said he texted the statement after becoming depressed but didn’t mean it.
•dispute on Washington Rose Ave. where a man said he and his wife got into an argument and she kicked him out of the house. He said she would not let him back inside to collect his belongings. The man’s wife said she allowed him to come back in, but he refused.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Cedar Creek Ln. where a man was found unresponsive and cold to the touch. The man reportedly was battling cancer and had been on chemotherapy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.