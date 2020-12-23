A South Carolina woman was recently arrested after a pursuit in Braselton.
Angelina Essence Day, 20, 17 Jacobs Mill Ct., Elgin, S.C., was charged with speeding; fleeing or attempting to elude; interference with government property; reckless driving; and following too closely.
Officers with the Braselton Police Department attempted to stop Day for driving 90-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone on I-85. Day slowed down when officers activated the patrol car lights and siren, but she didn't stop.
Day traveled for several miles and another officer joined in the pursuit and attempted a rolling roadblock. She struck one of the patrol cars, which ended the pursuit.
Day denied speeding and told officers she didn't know she was supposed to pull over.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other recent arrests made by the BPD were:
•Lamont L. Matthews, 45, 2140 Point View Dr., East Point — speeding and driving with a suspended/revoked license. Matthews was stopped for traveling 97-miles-per-hour in a 70-mph zone. Officers learned his license was suspended and arrested him. A small bag of marijuana was found on him at the jail and he was cited for the substance.
•Denise Chapman, 32, 555 Northridge Rd., Sandy Springs — possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance; speeding; reckless driving; driving with a suspended/revoked license; and driving without a license. Chapman was stopped for driving 103-mph in a 70-mph zone. During a search of a bag in the vehicle, officers found 38 pills, which Chapman said belonged to someone else.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the BPD were:
•theft on Pinecrest Lane where a man reported missing tools.
•theft on Hwy. 53 where a man said his phone was missing.
•possession of marijuana less than an ounce on I-85 where officers stopped a vehicle for speeding. They smelled marijuana in the vehicle and cited one person after finding the substance.
•damage to a vehicle on Hopehaven Way where a man reported his vehicle window was shot with a BB gun.
•information on White Walnut Way where a woman said her daughter began screaming and jumped into a vehicle, which sped off. The daughter was later taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for an evaluation.
•fraud on Mulberry Park Dr. where a man ordered a product online, but it didn't come in and he couldn't get in touch with the seller.
