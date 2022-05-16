A woman was recently arrested after reportedly swinging at a paramedic.
Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies were called about the woman on Hwy. 124. It appears the woman was having a mental issue. Someone had reported she was standing in the roadway talking to trees.
Multiple people tried to get her into an ambulance and MED unit personnel told a deputy that she had swung at them, trying to hit them.
The woman was reportedly non-compliant throughout the encounter. Jail staff had to remove her from the patrol car.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO in West Jackson included:
- custody dispute on Hwy. 332 where a woman reported her children's father wouldn't bring the children for visitation.
- driving in violation of license restrictions; insurance violation; and headlight violation on Hwy. 124 where a juvenile was stopped for the mentioned traffic violations and turned over to a family member.
- welfare check on New Liberty Church Rd. where officers checked on a woman who was retrieving her belongings at a residence. Both she and a man had claimed the other had threatened to burn their belongings.
- custody dispute on Skelton Rd. where a man reported his ex-wife planned to get their children before the appointed time.
- information on Ednaville Rd. where deputies searched for a missing vehicle, but didn't find it.
- suspicious activity and missing person on Hwy. 53 where a man was returned to his family after he was found walking along the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on New Liberty Church Rd. where a camper was parked on the side of the road.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a juvenile was parked at Hoschton City Park and said he and friends were playing a game.
- agency assist on Hwy. 332 where deputies assisted the GSP with a wreck. They found a vehicle sitting in the middle of the intersection, which head heavy front end damage. The driver had reportedly fled.
- damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone struck a mailbox.
- suspicious activity on Cooper Bridge Rd. where someone reported vehicles in the area. Someone on the scene said they were taking pictures of their trucks.
- suspicious activity on William Freeman Rd. where a woman thought someone was in her shed.
- agency assist on Hwy. 60 where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- civil matter on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman reported an ongoing issue with her neighbors videoing her and her dogs.
- possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain crimes; possession, manufacture, distribution or sale of THC oil; possession of drug-related objects; obstruction of officers; possession of marijuana less than an ounce; DUI-alcohol; fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; and failure to maintain lane on I-85 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop after someone reported a vehicle was "all over the roadway." The driver also reportedly crashed into a wall, but kept going. Deputies stopped the suspect, but he fled in the vehicle when they got out of the patrol car. He ultimately stopped and deputies smelled alcohol on him. He was arrested after refusing to put his phone down and complete a field sobriety test. Deputies found suspected marijuana in the vehicle, along with a vape pen with suspected THC, scales, a rolling machine and a firearm.
- warrant service and obstruction of officers on Hwy. 53 where a man was arrested after a call about someone shoplifting beer. The man reportedly wouldn't give his identity information to officers. He reportedly resisted arrest by pulling his hands away.
- lost/found item on McEver Ln. where a woman reported a lost identification card.
- suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a man thought someone may have stolen a check.
- information on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man reported a possible burglary.
- agency assist on I-85 S where deputies assisted with a wreck.
- custody dispute on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported her ex-husband did not pick up their children from school.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a man slept in a vehicle in a parking lot. He also had an open container of alcohol, but did not seem impaired.
- harassing communication on Jefferson Ave. where a woman reported a man made inappropriate contact with her.
- information on Cambridge Farms Dr. where a woman reported her ex's girlfriend harassed her.
- damage to a vehicle and hit and run on Hwy. 124 where a woman said a vehicle struck hers in a parking lot.
- financial transaction card theft on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported someone made a fraudulent charge on her account.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where two people were found putting their clothes back on in a vehicle.
- suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone banged on the door of a store.
- suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman slept in a vehicle.
- agency assist on Manor Lake Cir. where a man was taken to the hospital after he reportedly chased nursing staff while holding a pair of scissors.
