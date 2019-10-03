A Lilburn woman was recently arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) with four children in the vehicle.
Braselton Police Department officers arrested Maranda Denise Hall, 41, 3255 Brownlee Ln., Lilburn, for DUI-alcohol; three counts of DUI endangering a child; open container and failure to maintain lane.
Hall was stopped after a lookout was issued for a vehicle that was "all over the road." Officers followed the vehicle and saw it fail to maintain lane.
Hall eventually pulled over and officers saw her turn towards the center console, appearing to grab or hide something. At first, she didn't comply with officers when told to put her hands outside the vehicle.
Officers said she was wide-eyed, quiet and confused. They also noticed four juveniles — between 1 and 15 years old — were inside the car.
Officers smelled alcohol on Hall and she later blew a 0.176 on the breath alcohol concentration sample. They also found an open bottle of wine under the driver's seat.
She was ultimately arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.
