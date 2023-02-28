Braselton police issued an arrest warrant for a woman who reportedly chased her boyfriend with a knife during a fight over issues from their "open relationship."
According to the incident report, the woman became angry over a female her boyfriend was supposed to "mess around with" as part of their open relationship.
The altercation began when she reportedly threw a wine glass at her boyfriend and other objects at a Grand Hickory Dr. residence. When he attempted to leave the house, she took his keys to prevent him from going, scratching him during the struggle. He then began walking down the street when she allegedly stabbed his vehicle's windshield and started chasing him down the road with a knife. He then called 9-1-1 during the chase. According to the report, the chase ended back at their residence, where the woman threw the knife at his vehicle and attacked him in the street.
The woman, who was not at the scene, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault (dangerous weapon), battery and criminal property damage.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to Braselton police included:
•entering auto on Legends Club Dr. where a man said two guns — a Glock and a Smith and Wesson — were stolen from two vehicles parked in his driveway. Both vehicles were reportedly left unlocked.
•damage to property on Liberty Park Dr. where a man reported fiber optic cables were damaged and removed from the ground, leaving two neighborhoods without internet and 9-1-1 communication lines. He said this was the seventh report of damaged cables in the last nine months.
•information on Piedmont Ave. where a man said someone hacked his wife's Facebook profile. He said he messaged his wife's account and told the hacker to release the account. The hacker reportedly wrote, "Do you want to die with me?" and attempted to call the man. The hacker also asked for money in exchange for not sharing nude photos of the man's wife.
•drug investigation on Hwy. 211 where a man was cited for possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) after the substance was reportedly found in his vehicle.
•mental subject on Golf Club Way where a man said his son, who suffers from depression, was missing. According to the incident report, his son was found on Davis St. near the Braselton Library.
•disturbance on Jackson Ave. where a woman said she sat on her juvenile daughter to take her phone from her. The juvenile claimed her mother struck her, but no marks were reported on the teen. The woman later reported that her daughter had left the residence and didn't know where she had gone.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman found lying on the ground said her mother poisoned her. An officer responded to the scene because the woman had reportedly attempted to enter businesses and was "not making any sense." The woman was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton at her request.
•identity theft on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone opened a bank account in his name using his information. He also said his account email address and password information were changed, leaving him unable to access his account.
•agency assist on Tour de France Dr. where a woman reportedly passed out in a bathroom, and a nurse provided medical attention.
•runaway on Jackson Ave. where a woman reported her teenage daughter missing after she took away her phone and debit card.
ARRESTS
Recent arrests reported by Braselton police included:
•Robert Lewis Jewell, 29, 124 Burleyson Dr., McDonough — possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), use of license plate to conceal and possession of drug-related objects; Jocelyn Anne Gerstenlauer, 25, 7 Picklesimon Rd., Winder — possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects. Jewell and Gerstenlauer were arrested after officers reportedly discovered drugs in Gerstenlauer's purse. According to the arrest report, Jewell admitted using the methamphetamine found in the bag. Police encountered Jewell and Gerstenlauer after Jewell reported his parents' car stolen by a friend. Officers later determined the two allowed the friend to use the vehicle for a drug run. A Florida tag was reportedly used to conceal the vehicle's identity. According to the report, Jewell notified authorities after the friend didn't return with the vehicle "in a reasonable amount of time," assuming he stole the vehicle. The vehicle was reportedly returned as Jewell and Gerstenlauer talked with police. The occupants left the vehicle prior to an officer locating it.
•Jacques Dominique Slayton, 38, 6208 Noble Vines Dr., Buford — hit-and-run and obstructing or hindering a law enforcement officer. Slayton was arrested for reportedly striking his neighbor's vehicle, leaving the scene and struggling with an officer who detained him. According to the arrest report, Slayton returned to the accident scene while the officer spoke with Slayton's neighbor. He reportedly refused to talk with the officer about the accident and struggled with the officer when he attempted to stop him. According to the report, the officer took him to the ground and handcuffed him. The officer noted that Slayton smelled like alcohol. The officer called a medical unit after Slayton reportedly sustained a cut above his left eye from the fall to the ground. He reportedly continued to resist and fell onto the floorboard of the officer's patrol unit as he attempted to place him in the vehicle. Another Braselton officer and Hall County deputy arrived at the scene to help put Slayton inside the vehicle.
•Jacob Strickland Cheves, 23, 2522 Autumn Maple Dr., Braselton — simple battery and criminal trespass/damaged property. Police arrested Cheves after he reportedly struck and kicked his mother as she intervened while he fought another male in the house. The altercation allegedly started after Cheves became angry about his cigarettes, believing they were taken and thrown away.
