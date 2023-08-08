police lights

A woman reportedly smeared fecal matter on a restroom wall, took out the inner parts of a toilet and removed a heater box at a Jackson Trail park location.

According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report, the woman spoke incoherently, was covered with feces, had been hiding in a trash can and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.

