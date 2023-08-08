A woman reportedly smeared fecal matter on a restroom wall, took out the inner parts of a toilet and removed a heater box at a Jackson Trail park location.
According to a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) report, the woman spoke incoherently, was covered with feces, had been hiding in a trash can and appeared to be under the influence of drugs.
When a deputy asked her name, she reportedly ran into the woods and into the river, where she remained until removed by rescue personnel. The woman was treated and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•simple battery/family violence on Antrim Glen Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband slapped her in the face during an argument about property. Her ex-husband said no physical altercation occurred, alleging she was intoxicated when he arrived and contacted law enforcement “to get him in trouble.” The woman reportedly had no marks on her face.
•welfare check on Ward Rd. where a woman feared for the safety of a man who told her over the phone he “could not take it anymore.” The man told a deputy he’d experienced a death in the family but did not want to hurt himself.
•forgery on Gold Crest Rd. where a woman said someone cashed a check from her and her husband’s bank account for $6,405 in Marietta. She said her husband’s signature was forged on the check. She also said approximately 100 checks were ordered and sent to a Columbus address.
•suspicious activity on New St. where a woman reported a loud banging on her front door. A deputy searched the property but found no one.
•damage to property and a vehicle where a single-vehicle accident occurred, in which the vehicle overturned, and sent one person to the hospital.
•death investigation (non-murder) on McNeal Rd. where a deputy was called to a residence for a possible drug overdose. The deputy reportedly found a woman deceased on the kitchen floor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.