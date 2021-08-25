Firefighters responded to an Aug. 25 house fire at the 100 block of Kennesaw St. in Buford where a woman died, according to a press release from Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
One adult female and four children escaped the home without injuries.
The fire began in the basement of the home, according to the press release.
Firefighters were alerted to the fire by a neighbor, “who believed that someone was in the basement of home and was not sure if she could get out.”
When crews arrived, they found a working fire at a single-story residence on a basement with flames blowing out of the windows at the rear.
Gwinnett County police officers were already on scene and passed on information confirming that an adult female was in the basement.
Crews worked on the blaze from the exterior and then made entrance through the front door attempting to reach the rear of the house where the bulk of the flames were.
Once they reached the center of the house, firefighters had to stop because the floor system had collapsed into the basement. The adjacent stairs were damaged as well. Firefighters had to cease rescue efforts, according to the press release, and focus on extinguishing the flames.
