A woman was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning in Gainesville, according to a press release from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
The identity of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 4:08 pm
Investigators responded to the scene on Dorsey St. near Industrial Blvd. just before 7 a.m. and found the victim critically injured. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville, where she died from her injuries.
At this time, investigators believe the victim was crossing the train tracks and possibly tried to retrieve an item she had dropped. An approaching train was unable to stop and struck the victim as she was searching the tracks.
HCSO is working in conjunction with Norfolk Southern Railway on the incident investigation.
