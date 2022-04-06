A woman said she required medical attention after two pit bulls attacked her and her dog while on a walk on Mossy Oak Landing.
She told Braselton police that the alleged attack occurred after she and her dog passed a home and the two pit bulls ran out from that residence.
The woman said she called 9-1-1 for medical treatment.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•information on Sienna Valley Dr. where a woman said her husband changed all passcodes to exterior locks at their residence. She reportedly had to call a locksmith to gain entry to her home.
•entering auto on Tuscany Dr. where a woman said her purse, which included her drivers’ license, bank cards and children’s social security cards, was missing after finding the front passenger window of her vehicle broken out.
•criminal trespass on Josh Pirkle Rd. where a Braselton Water Department employee said a man who’d been told to leave a pump site returned to the location. He was barred from the property, according to the incident report.
•miscellaneous report on Davis St. where a man had reportedly not been seen in three days (at the time of the report). Both the man’s brother and cousin said they had not seen or heard the man since Monday of that week.
•found property on Broadway Ave. where a returned item reportedly had a firearm within it.
•battery on Old Winder Hwy. where a man said he was pepper sprayed. The suspect left the location before an officer arrived.
ARRESTS
•Amanda Behrendsen Dalton, 40, 530 Oglethorpe Ave., Athens — driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol, failure to maintain lane. Dalton was arrested after reportedly failing a field-sobriety test after being pulled over for failing to maintain her lane of travel. She was administered the field-sobriety test after an officer smelled alcohol on her breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.