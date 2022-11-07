N1805P37004C.TIF

A hit-and-run and reckless driving were reported on Hwy. 53 where a woman involved in an automobile accident fled the scene in another vehicle. An empty bottle of vodka was found in the front of the wrecked vehicle, according to the incident report.

According to the report, the woman told witnesses she had an outstanding arrest warrant and was leaving. The woman was reportedly picked up by another driver, who drove toward Gainesville on Hwy. 53, according to witnesses. The woman reportedly left her vehicle blocking the roadway. Two witnesses reportedly pulled a driver’s license from a purse in the vehicle and confirmed that the person pictured was the woman who’d left the scene. They said the woman appeared to have a severe wrist or arm injury.

