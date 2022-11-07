A hit-and-run and reckless driving were reported on Hwy. 53 where a woman involved in an automobile accident fled the scene in another vehicle. An empty bottle of vodka was found in the front of the wrecked vehicle, according to the incident report.
According to the report, the woman told witnesses she had an outstanding arrest warrant and was leaving. The woman was reportedly picked up by another driver, who drove toward Gainesville on Hwy. 53, according to witnesses. The woman reportedly left her vehicle blocking the roadway. Two witnesses reportedly pulled a driver’s license from a purse in the vehicle and confirmed that the person pictured was the woman who’d left the scene. They said the woman appeared to have a severe wrist or arm injury.
According to the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the accident, the woman was driving on the shoulder of the opposite lane, entered the roadway and then crossed into their lane of travel, striking their vehicle. No injuries to the occupants of the other vehicle were reported.
•suspicious activity on Davenport Rd. where a woman said she found a small warning label placed on the front of her windshield. She said the warning label included information about children choking and she was concerned because she has small children.
•dispute on Pine Cove Ct. where a man and a woman reportedly got into a dispute over personal property.
•suspicious activity on Antrim Glen Rd. where gun shots were reported. The complainant said this is an on-going issue in the area. She said she believes the shots are coming from the woods behind her.
•theft by taking and party to a crime on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man and a woman were reportedly seen stealing two driver’s-side wheels off of a car at Sells Mill Park.
•welfare check on Maddox Rd. to a report of a teenage female saying she wanted to commit suicide. The teen, however, said she did not have a phone and did not call anyone about harming herself. She said she believed the call could have been a prank.
•agency assist on Peachtree Rd. to an accident with injuries. A male driver was reportedly bleeding from his face and neck and had a wound on his upper right arm. He also had blood shot eyes and acted confused, according to the incident report. He told a deputy that he’d drank three beers. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•suspicious activity on Bill Watkins Rd. where a man said he heard someone outside of his residence. A deputy performed a search around the residence but did not find anyone, according to the incident report.
•dispute on New St. where a man said his wife would not allow him to gather some of his belongings as he was leaving their residence.
•threats on Brighton Park where a woman said her ex-boyfriend told her she would be “sleeping permanently” during a text exchange between the two. She said she wanted the incident documented as part of the temporary protective order process.
•welfare check on West Jefferson St. where a man reportedly attempted to run over a woman with a vehicle during a dispute. The woman reported no issues and said no physical confrontation occurred, nor were threats made.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a vehicle was reportedly stolen from a collision shop. Video of the theft was recorded, according to the incident report, and a man reportedly identified the suspect seen in the footage.
•damage to a vehicle on Hwy. 332 where a woman said her teenage son ran off of the roadway into a tree and sustained minor injuries. The juvenile had a laceration on his left wrist and complained of pain in his right hip, according to the incident report. He was taken to the hospital by his mother.
•information on East Jefferson St. where an elementary school student reportedly threatened teachers and left the school building. School staff got the student back inside the building, according to the incident report.
•juvenile issue on Stone View Dr. where a child who ran away from home said he was scared of his father for punishing him. He also said his father was drunk. The father, who did not show signs of intoxication according to the incident report, said the juvenile running away is an ongoing issue.
•dispute on Cedar Ridge Dr. where a man said his adult grandson was intoxicated and causing a disturbance.
•dispute on Eagles Bluff Way where a man and woman reportedly got into an argument. The man had been drinking and pushed the woman during the argument, according to the incident report.
