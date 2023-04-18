A woman reportedly gave birth to a baby boy April 14 in a vehicle parked on the shoulder of McNeal Rd. at the intersection of Hwy. 60.
According to an incident report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), a deputy approached the vehicle and saw a man lift his head up from the passenger door. He asked if the man was OK, and the man responded, “My wife just had our baby.”
The deputy checked on the mother and baby, who “appeared to be doing good,” and called a medical unit to transport them to the hospital.
Other recent incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•information on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her son was cutting himself and taking money from her and his brother.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reportedly crashed a U-haul truck into a fence. The woman, who sustained minor injuries, said the vehicle hydroplaned off the road. A portion of the fence was reportedly destroyed.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said a man, whose car had broken down in front of her property, attempted to open her front door.
•suspicious activity on Stoneview Dr. where a woman said she received camera notifications from her residence alerting her to two males possibly attempting to enter her home. A deputy responded to the residence but reportedly found no one at the scene.
•information on Davenport Rd. where a man said a delivery driver reportedly ran over his dog in a neighbor’s driveway.
•dispute on Morris Creek Dr. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend would not stop attempting to hug her when told repeatedly not to.
•dispute on South Hampton Circle where a man said another man holding a beer confronted him for sitting on a transformer outside his home. He said the other man later came to his residence, rang his doorbell and stood at the door for five minutes. The man said he did not open the door.
•fraud on Wicklow Ct. where a man said Las Vegas police notified him that a man used his name to rent and vehicle and was later charged with driving under the influence.
•welfare check on Manor Lake Circle where a man said his wife wanted to hurt herself, which she denied.
•welfare check on Skelton Rd. where a woman said she feared her ex-boyfriend would overdose on drugs following their breakup. The man fled as a deputy approached his residence because he reportedly had an outstanding arrest warrant. The deputy reported that the man “appeared OK as he was running from the residence.”
•death investigation (non-murder) on Moons Bridge Rd. where a man was found bleeding from the head and not breathing. According to the incident report, a man who’d taken the deceased male to pick up his prescriptions said he believed he had taken an Ambien, attempted to get up, fell and hit his head.
