A woman recently gave birth along the roadside of I-85, according to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The woman and the newborn were reportedly conscious, alert and breathing when a deputy arrived on the scene. A medical unit transferred the woman and child to the hospital.
Man found dead after apparent overdose
A man died of an apparent drug overdose at a Maddox Rd. location recently after being found bleeding on the floor next to a bed where drug paraphernalia was discovered.
The man’s son told a deputy he last talked to his father earlier in the day after his father had reportedly purchased drugs. The man’s son said he found his father deceased 30 minutes later.
Other incidents
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman said her neighbor harassed her. The neighbor was reportedly retaliating with negative posts about the woman after she blocked him from a neighborhood Facebook page. The woman said the man posted several letters with her name on them on a large blow-up of the Grinch at the community mailbox. The woman said she did not fear for her safety.
•theft on Hwy. 124 where $100 was reportedly stolen from a fast food restaurant safe by a manager. Security cameras reportedly showed the manager taking the money.
•theft of services on Silk Tree Pointe where a man said he paid $2,000 for work on his property that was never started. The man reportedly sought a refund but said the contractor claimed he did not have the money and then began to ignore his calls.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a driver reportedly hit a tree and drove away.
•damage to a vehicle on Ednaville Rd. where a driver said he struck low-hanging lines, resulting in damage to the top of his trailer.
•welfare check on Maddox Rd. where a woman said her daughter locked her inside her residence after becoming angry at her. The woman’s daughter reportedly returned and unlocked the door prior to a deputy’s arrival. The deputy noted a door hasp, used for locking things with a padlock, on the outside of the door.
•noise complaint on Guy Maddox Rd. where loud music was reported in the area.
•suspicious activity on Bell Ave. where a vehicle was reportedly left parked at a restaurant for two days.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where a man said an unauthorized device tracked his wife’s vehicle as he drove it. The responding deputy said the alert could be due to the vehicle’s GPS system using his location when he connected his phone to the vehicle.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60 where a man said that people were shooting next to his residence. A deputy found two men who said they had permission to shoot on the land and were firing safely, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Brighton Park Dr. where a crock pot reportedly caught fire inside of a residence.
•dispute on Country Ridge Dr. where a woman said her boyfriend punched her in the ribs and face after having hit her in the eye during a previous altercation earlier in that week. The woman asked to be taken to the hospital. The woman’s boyfriend said the woman “went crazy” and hit him with a mop during the previous incident, followed by him punching her in the eye. He said the two got into a verbal argument during the second altercation two days later. A witness at the scene said he only saw an argument during the second dispute. The woman had a bruise on her eye that was a few days old, according to the incident report.
•simple battery on White St. where a woman said her ex-husband’s wife used profanity toward her and grabbed her throat and part of her left ear. The woman, who reportedly had redness on her left earlobe and a small cut on her right middle finger, said she wanted to press charges. The other woman was not located at the scene. She was reportedly driven to a different location by her husband. When asked where she had been taken, the man did not answer, according to the incident report.
•damage to property and damage to a vehicle on Joshua Way where a man said he dozed off while driving home and struck a mailbox.
•aggressive driving on Hwy. 124 where a man said another driver stopped his vehicle, pulled out a golf club and screamed at him while walking toward his vehicle. The man said the other driver eventually got back into his vehicle and followed him down Hwy. 124 and into the Traditions of Braselton subdivision before he was able to elude him.
