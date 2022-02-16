A woman who possibly overdosed on a narcotic known as “Gray Death” was taken to the hospital after being found in the parking lot of a Zion Church Rd. hotel.
According to a report filed by Braselton police, the woman was found lying in the parking lot next to her vehicle and reportedly had blue lips, shallow breathing and a weak pulse. The woman was reportedly administered NARCAN by an officer. According to the report, the woman’s breathing improved slightly, but she then suffered a seizure.
The woman was treated by emergency medical services and transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
A powdery substance, suspected to be “Gray Death,” and a straw were reportedly found on a table in her hotel room. According to the incident report, Gray Death is a potent narcotic which consists of Heroin, Fentanyl, Carfentanil and U-4700 (pink heroin).
At the hospital, the woman was reportedly unconscious under medication and on a ventilator to assist her breathing. A doctor told the officer that the woman would survive, according to the incident report.
Other recent incidents reported to Braselton police include:
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly stole the nozzle tip off of a gas station air machine.
•harassing communications on New Liberty Way where a man said he received a text from someone who claimed to know all of his information and asked for $2,500. The text reportedly showed images of someone’s throat slit and another of a man who had been beaten.
•death investigation on Grand Hickory Dr. where a man said his mother would not wake up and CPR was unsuccessful.
•criminal trespass on Exchange Way where a driver reportedly struck a light pole, knocked it to the ground and left the scene.
•theft by taking on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where a shipping container and chassis were reportedly stolen.
•domestic disturbance on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said she and her boyfriend got into an argument and alleged that her boyfriend had a gun. The man denied having a gun and said his residence had been searched the previous day by his probation officer and an AFT agent and no gun was found.
•following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, hit-and-run and duty to report an accident on Hwy. 211 where a driver reportedly fled the scene after striking the complainant’s vehicle. A potential suspect was later located, but he didn’t match the description of the driver. He was not believed to be involved in the accident, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on I-85 where an officer administered a field sobriety test to a driver Jackson County deputies pulled over.
•domestic disturbance on Park Bend Ave. where a husband and wife had reportedly been drinking and were yelling at each other in the driveway of their residence.
•criminal trespass on Hwy. 211 where managers of a grocery store asked that a former employee be barred form the location.
•possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and possession of drug-related objects on Thompson Mill Rd. where a driver was cited for the infractions. A search of the vehicle during a traffic stop uncovered a jar containing marijuana and a grinder, according to the incident report. An officer performed the search after reportedly smelling marijuana coming from the vehicle.
ARRESTS
•Dustin Waylon Stoyle, 30, 91 Old Canon Church Rd., Bowersville — driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana. Officers approached Stoyle, who had reportedly driven in circles and on the sidewalks at a gas station, and arrested him after he showed signs of being “extremely impaired” and failed a field sobriety test. A plastic bag containing marijuana was reportedly found in the passenger’s seat. When officers first approached Stoyle’s vehicle, he was reportedly asleep at the wheel with the engine running. Stoyle didn’t wake up until officers used a lock kit to unlock his vehicle door and turn off the ignition, according to the arrest report.
•Kavon Rafik Williams, 31, 6322 Mitchell Creek Dr., Flowery Branch — possession of a Schedule I substance, failure to stop at a stop sign. Williams was reportedly pulled over after failing to stop at a stop sign and arrested after a search revealed THC cartridges in his pocket and a THC vape box in his vehicle.
•Charles David Moss, 65, 4012 Camp — driving under the influence of alcohol, open container and following too closely. Moss was arrested following a reported three-vehicle accident at a traffic light. He reportedly struck the back of a vehicle stopped at the light, causing that vehicle lurch forward and strike the vehicle in front of it. An officer smelled alcohol on Moss, who reportedly failed a field sobriety test.
•Jahuan Malik Jean, 22, 7511 Silk Tree Pointe, Braselton — driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under the influence and endangering a child, suspended license, impeding traffic flow and prohibited stopping, standing or parking. Jean was reportedly arrested after being found asleep at the wheel and intoxicated while his vehicle was stopped and interfering with traffic at the intersection of Hwy. 211 and Grand Hickory Drive. Jean had an infant in the backseat of the car and a rifle in the passenger seat, according to the arrest report. An officer smelled alcohol on Jean after awaking him, according to the report. Jean was administered a field sobriety test, which he reportedly failed.
