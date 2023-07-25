A tree reportedly fell on a woman’s vehicle while driving on McNeal Rd., sending her to the hospital.
According to a recent report filed by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), the woman complained of back and chest pain following the accident. The tree reportedly crushed the vehicle’s roof and damaged the windshield.
In a separate incident report filed the same evening, a man said a tree branch fell and struck his vehicle while driving on Hwy. 60, shattering the windshield.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO included:
•damage to property on McNeal Rd. where two residents said their mailboxes were destroyed. A caller later reported seeing a truck strike two mailboxes along the road.
•fraud on Hickory Bluff where a woman said she discussed a rental property with a man who used her phone and social security number to scam others. The woman said she began receiving multiple calls from people seeking to rent property.
•harassing communications on Sunrise Dr. where a man said another man threatened to fight him over work on a neighborhood greenspace.
•dispute on Laurel Cove Rd. where a woman said her boyfriend slapped his best friend because he was talking to her. Her boyfriend said he slapped his friend because he asked him to leave his residence and didn’t. No charges were sought.
•burglary on Hwy. 332 where a woman said her nephew harassed her and took two quilts and a security camera lightbulb from her residence.
•damage to property on Hwy. 332 where the door to a church fellowship hall was reportedly found cracked. According to the incident report, no one appeared to have entered or stolen items from the building.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a man reportedly played electric guitar while walking in the middle of the road. The man said he was walking in the street because he didn’t want his socks to get wet.
•damage to property on Davis St. and Henry Braselton Dr. where a driver reportedly hit a stop sign while making a turn.
•dispute on Braselton Farms Dr. where a man sought to ban two homeowners’ association members from his property after they reportedly used it to access a retention pond.
•suspicious activity on Maddox Rd. where a man reported gunfire.
•information on Skelton Rd. where a man said his mother accused him of sexually assaulting his younger cousin. The man reportedly asked a deputy how he should respond to the accusation. He was advised to seek legal counsel.
•simple battery on Mallard Point where a married couple reportedly argued after the wife yelled at their kids.
•suspicious activity on Washington Rose Ave. where a woman said three people walked around her property and rang her doorbell.
•death investigation on Caldwell Lane where a male reportedly died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted wound.
•dispute and simple battery on Pocket Rd. where a husband and wife reportedly got drunk and argued over signing a lease. The couple denied that any physical violence occurred during the dispute. According to the report, the woman had a cut on her lip and blood on her shirt, while the man had a scratch under his eye and red marks on his hands. Both said their injuries were not related to the confrontation.
•fraud on Rebecca St. where a woman said someone hacked her Facebook account, using it to scam others. The woman said one post on her account claimed she was selling four Morgan Wallen tickets for $1,000. She said someone appeared to purchase the tickets. The woman also said someone hacked the Facebook page of a local swim team that she coaches.
•juvenile issue on Prestwick Dr. where a woman reported a dispute between her and her teenage son, which included him grabbing a knife. She said she went into her home’s basement during the altercation and heard her daughter say her son had gotten the knife. The teen admitted getting a knife but said he put it away after considering “what would happen.” The woman said the incident stemmed from her wanting her son out of the house. She said she’d been handcuffed at a Barrow County restaurant due to her son’s accusations and was embarrassed. The teen alleged that he suffered a cut from a metal spoon his mother threw at him.
•damage to a vehicle on Jackson Trail Rd. where a driver reportedly ran off the road while serving to avoid a dog. He required hospital treatment for chest and stomach pain and difficulty breathing.
•entering an automobile on Jackson Commons Dr. where a woman said someone broke her driver’s side window and stole a backpack containing her license and financial cards.
•harassing communications and suicide threats on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman reportedly stabbed herself in the chest and was taken to a hospital. The woman told a deputy that a man had been harassing her. The man reportedly made several calls to the woman as law enforcement talked with her.
