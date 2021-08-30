On Sunday, August 22, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to Lords Mill Rd., Commerce, where a female had accidentally been injured by something after a gun had been discharged.
The deputy advised the female had her head wrapped in bandaging to control the bleeding and was transported for treatment.
A witness, who stated he was standing next to the female when the injury happened, stated a rifle was being fired at a steel target when she suddenly grabbed her head and stated she believed she had been hit and she then started bleeding from her head.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•warrant service on Hwy. 98, Commerce.
•damage to property on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a damaged light pole was reported at the entrance to the Ridge Mill Manor Subdivision.
•suspicious activity on South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported receiving a suspicious call in reference to having her utilities turned on at a home she was moving into.
•assist medical unit at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a female was reportedly having seizures.
•animal complaint on Smallwood Dr., Commerce, where a man out running reported being chased by three dogs.
•damage to property at Tanger Outlets Center, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where the driver of a tractor-trailer ran over the stop sign at the entrance.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Still Meadow Dr., Commerce, residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Interstate 85 North, Commerce.
•deposit account fraud at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported being scammed out of over $9,745.
•suspicious activity on A.C. Smith Rd. at Erastus Church Rd., Commerce, where a man walking down the road was yelling at people.
•juvenile issue at an Ila Rd., Commerce, residence.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 334 at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce.
•accident with a deer on B. Wilson Rd. at Blue Heron Dr., Commerce.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Pine Cone Trl., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a suspicious vehicle was parked at the water tower.
•assist medical unit at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man had been bitten on his right forearm by his Pit Bull dog.
•suspicious activity on Cardinal Ln. at Dan Waters Rd., Commerce, where a suspicious vehicle was reported.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a counselor voiced concern about a student and their well-being at their residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and taillight violation on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where a student had been receiving suspicious emails containing inappropriate content on their school email account.
•civil matter at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute involving tenants and a landlord was reported.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) referral and possible overdose at a Commerce Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.
•dispute between a woman and her uncle at a Bennett Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported she believed her neighbors were using drugs due to the odor coming from their apartment.
•welfare check on a female at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to a vehicle at Kubota, McClure Industrial Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported while he was inside working somebody hit his vehicle causing damage to the front bumper on the passenger side.
•information at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, involving a juvenile incident.
•aggravated battery and criminal damage to property on Ivey St., Jefferson, where a woman reported her fiancé had been attacked by another man.
•custody dispute at a Meadowland Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, regarding damage to a gravel driveway.
•theft by taking on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his brother’s Ford Explorer had been stolen from this location.
•damage to property and animal complaint on Thyatira-Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported pigs were damaging her property.
•suspicious activity on Lebanon Church Rd. at Underwood Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported a car with a man inside parked on the side of the roadway and she believed he was doing drugs.
•entering an automobile at a Honeysuckle Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had entered his truck and items had been stolen.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where the driver of a school bus saw a car parked in a driveway and male was out talking with a juvenile female standing in the driveway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper on Jefferson Rd., Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was reportedly speeding and laying drags.
•dispute between a man and his wife at a Billie Dean Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit at an Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville for treatment.
•suspicious activity on Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported someone was banging on her garage door.
•possible overdose by an inmate at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•civil matter at a Billie Dean Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman was concerned about her husband damaging her property while she was out of state.
•limited driving permit – violation of conditions and failure to maintain lane on Galilee Church Rd. at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist who was passed out inside a vehicle on B. Whitfield Rd. at Lebanon Church Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by taking and assist the Arcade Police Department at a Hidden Oaks Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his father’s ex-girlfriend was assisting the complainant’s brother with stealing all his father’s belongings from this residence.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 11, Jefferson.
•civil matter at an Ivey St., Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle had reportedly been taken with the owner’s permission.
•noise complaint on Palmer Ct., Jefferson, where loud music was reported.
•simple assault – FVA, battery/simple battery – FVA and cruelty to children at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her husband was reported.
•information on Howington Rd., Jefferson, where a woman wasn’t able to get into her residence.
•driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to stop at a stop sign on Hwy. 11 at Jackson trail Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•civil matter at a Whitney Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a dispute with her two grandsons.
•theft by taking on Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle was reported stolen.
•suspicious activity on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a woman was reportedly walking up to doors and down the street.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking on Old Winder-Jefferson Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported his wallet had been stolen from his residence.
•welfare check on a student at a Hunters Run, Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where wiring had been stolen from Pike Electric trucks parked at this location.
•harassing communications at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her sister’s ex-boyfriend was harassing her and other family members via Facebook.
•theft by taking on Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, where the catalytic converters were stolen off two vehicles parked in the parking complex parking lot.
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•noise complaint on White Tail Dr., Gillsville, where loud drum sounds were reported.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•suspicious activity on Oak Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported someone came to her house and “knocked very hard” on the front door.
•civil matter at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•dispute between two neighbors on Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville.
•agency assist at Hurricane Shoals Park, Hurricane Shoals Rd., Maysville, where a large crowd was refusing to leave the park after being told to do so.
•animal complaint on Wheeler Ln., Maysville, where a cow was in the roadway.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Kellys Way, Maysville, residence.
•identity fraud at a Pinetree Cir., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her identity had been stolen.
•animal complaint on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported a large black snake was in her chicken coop.
•animal complaint on Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a cow was in the roadway.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•DFCS referral at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a suspicious vehicle was on the roadside in front of the complainant’s residence.
•suspicious activity on Jim David Rd., Nicholson, where a man and woman were in a physical altercation in the roadway.
•dispute between a woman and man at a Hwy. 334, Nicholson, residence.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Kesler Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a female was found “cold to the touch.”
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•theft by shoplifting at Dan’s Food Mart, Broad St., Nicholson, where three individuals came into the store and took some vaping products without paying.
•assist medical unit with a female having a mental episode at East Jackson Park, Lakeview Dr., Nicholson.
•civil matter on Blackthorne Rd., Nicholson, regarding the eviction process.
•dispute between a man and his girlfriend on Chandler Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where the complainant reported hearing screaming.
•dispute between a woman and her boyfriend at a J.S. Williamson Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Old Athens Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported she believed a man on a four-wheeler was stealing items from an abandoned house.
•animal complaint on Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, where a calf was in the roadway.
•noise complaint on Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, where loud music was reported.
•assist motorist with an overheated vehicle on Hwy. 441 at Cedar Dr., Nicholson.
•information on Fletcher Dr., Nicholson, where the driver a vehicle is reportedly “burning tires” and driving recklessly in the area.
•criminal trespass on Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a woman reported a man was on her property who had previously been criminally trespassed from the property and was not supposed to be there.
Other incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at Our Store, Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, where a man was waiting on his son who had borrowed his car.
•burglary at a Brumbalow Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported a scope in a camo case and a 12-gauge shotgun had been stolen from his home.
•suspicious activity on Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported hearing someone knock on her door late at night.
•noise complaint on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where loud music was reported.
•information on Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man wished to turn over prescription medication for disposal.
•damage to a vehicle on Pond Fork Church Rd. at North Fork Dr., Pendergrass, where a man reported another driver had backed into his service vehicle.
•abandoned vehicle at Wayne Poultry, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a vehicle had been on the property for months.
•terroristic threats and acts and criminal trespass at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported as she pulled out of her driveway another driver traveling fast lost control and struck her mailbox and ran into a ditch. The complainant and her husband stated the other driver got out of his vehicle and cursed at them before he drove off.
•suspicious activity on Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported an older man was hanging around her children’s bus stop.
•noise complaint on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where loud music was reported.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a man and woman were walking around the entrance to the mobile home park and were arguing.
•information at Lathem Farms, Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported having issues with a fellow employee.
•suspicious activity on Talmo Trl. at Hwy. 129, Talmo, where an internet box with the doors open was located.
•dispute between two men at a Pendley Rd., Talmo, residence.
•suspicious activity on Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, where a woman reported her neighbor told her that a man and woman were entering her home through a window.
•driving without a valid driver’s license on Valentine Industrial Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•assist motorist with a disabled vehicle on Hwy. 129 South, Athens.
•dispute between several individuals on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•information on Doris Ln., Athens, where a woman requested TPO information.
•information on New Kings Bridge Rd. at Anniston Dr., Athens, where a tree was down in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 129 at Hwy. 330, Athens, where a driver was reportedly driving erratically and was believed to be drunk.
•civil matter on Marie Ct., Athens, regarding harassing text messages and vehicle no being returned in a reasonable time frame.
•obstruction of law enforcement officers, terroristic threats and acts and disorderly conduct at a Doris Ln., Athens, residence, where a dispute was reported between a man and his wife.
•assist Clarke County Police Department personnel with a stolen vehicle out of their jurisdiction on Richmar Rd., Athens.’
•dispute between two men at D’s Chevron, Commerce Rd., Athens.
•information on Crooked Creek Village, Athens, regarding a property purchase.
•information on Crooked Creek Village, Athens, where a man reported unknown people were on his property.
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton were:
•agency assist where a Jackson County deputy reportedly attempted to locate a suspect wanted for arson and explosive device charges in Gwinnett County. The suspect had fled Gwinnett County after throwing a Molotov cocktail at an Atlanta police officer’s home, causing fire damage, according to the incident report. The deputy responded to a Lauren Marie Dr. residence owned by the suspect’s parents, but his father denied the suspect was there and the suspect’s vehicle was not seen at the location.
•agency assist on Roster Rd. where a female was reportedly non-responsive. The woman, who was said to have an extensive history of kidney disease, was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•missing person on Brannon Dr. where a woman said her son left her residence after an argument. The woman’s son reportedly returned to the home after a deputy had already responded to the scene.
•damage to property on Braselton Farms Rd. where a man said his mailbox was damaged by a trash truck. The man, who videoed incident, estimated to damages to cost $300, according to the incident report.
•damage to property on I-85 where a man said another driver sideswiped him while merging onto the interstate, causing damage to the right side of his vehicle. The man said the other driver did not stop.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where a small bag of marijuana and several smoking devices were reportedly found in a vehicle with three occupants.
•information on Hwy. 124 where a man was reportedly laying in the middle of the road. The man said he had gotten too hot and needed a break. He reportedly looked weak and had difficulty breathing and said he hadn’t eaten a couple of days. He was given a ride to McDonald’s by a deputy, who purchased him a meal.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Tapp Wood Rd. where a man, who reportedly had an extensive medical history, was found unresponsive and CPR was unsuccessful.
•welfare check in Hwy. 53 where a man was concerned his girlfriend might harm herself. A deputy responded to find the woman had reportedly consumed alcohol and several pills. She was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•suspicious activity on Old Maddox Rd. where a man said multiple people have been entering his property looking for the previous resident.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 53 where several goats reportedly standing in the road.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 53 where a man reported that kittens had been run over and killed after being dropped of a location.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where two juveniles were reportedly locked inside of a vehicle. The Jackson Trail Fire Department unlocked the vehicle, and the juveniles’ father said the children did not require medical treatment.
•criminal trespass on Creek View Dr. where a woman said the previous resident of a home showed up at the house. According to the woman, the man said he was there to show the new owners were the garage door remote was located. She also said he asked questions about the residence. The owner of the home said the man was not welcome on the property, according to the incident report.
•noise complaint on Blind Book Circle where a woman reported hearing gun shots.
•dispute on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man and his girlfriend reportedly got into an argument over him seeking to remove his mother from his home.
•criminal trespass on Mandy Ln. where man said an evicted tenant damaged the backdoor of a residence and rifled through items packed up outside the home.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Rd. where a reportedly man fled an SUV after being spotted by an officer. The man was not located.
•suspicious activity on Rebecca St. where a couple said someone was beating on their door and ringing the doorbell. Footprints discovered at the scene appeared to lead to multiple houses, according to the incident report. No one was found in connection to the incident, however.
•forgery on Sinclair Circle where a woman said the employee of a moving company stole one of her checks, forged her signature and wrote a check to himself for $700.
