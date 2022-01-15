A woman reportedly visited a McNeal Rd. residence and wouldn’t leave the home until she had a chance to express her appreciation for its aesthetics.
The owner of the home said the woman came to the door and refused to leave. A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputy later found the woman in the complaints’ driveway. According to the incident report, the woman said that she wanted to express her appreciation to the residents for their home and its architecture.
The woman was instructed by the residents not to return.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents reported to the JCSO include:
•animal complaint on Legendary Dr. where a woman said her neighbors allow chickens to roam free and damage surrounding property. The woman said she asked the owners multiple times to resolve the issue but was told to “just shoot the animals” because they could not catch them, according to the incident report.
•theft on Grand Brighton View where a woman said her car was stolen via tow truck from her driveway. The woman said the incident was captured on a neighbor’s ring camera. The responding deputy told the woman to check with her financier to make sure the vehicle wasn’t being repossessed.
•damage to property on Pocket Rd. where a woman said she suspected a Fedex driver of running over and killing her dog. The driver later admitted to backing over the dog, according to the incident report.
•agency assist on Ryans Way where a male was reportedly unresponsive and being administered CPR by his brother until emergency medical services arrived. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•hit-and-run on Hwy. 124 where a man said a driver struck his vehicle and drove off while he fueled his truck.
•information on Jaxco Junction where an altercation reportedly took occurred in the Jackson County High School gym locker room.
•entering an automobile on Freedom Pkwy. where a woman said someone smashed the passenger side window of her vehicle and stole her purse. She said she later received a fraud alert notifying her that someone attempted a $1,009 purchase at a Walmart in Winder.
•suspicious activity on Durham Dr. where a woman said two men claiming to be from Jackson EMC tried to sell her solar panels. The woman was told by Jackson EMC that no employees had visited her residence and the corporation doesn’t send employees to homes to sell solar panels.
•agency assist on Curk Roberts Rd. to a single-vehicle accident involving a fence. Two people were transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton, according to the incident report.
•verbal dispute on Allison Way where a man said his wife was drunk and wouldn’t stop arguing with him.
•hit-and-run on I-85 where driver reportedly struck a traffic barrel and drove off. The driver was arrested by Braselton police, according to the incident report.
•threats on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a woman said her ex-husband threatened to kill her at her home in front of her children. The alleged threats were made at a McDonalds and heard by one of the woman’s friends who then informed the woman.
