A Lawrenceville woman was killed in a an early-morning wreck in West Jackson on May 24.
Georgia State Patrol troopers were called for the wreck on Hwy. 53 at Braselton Pkwy. shortly before 3 a.m.
A dump truck, driven by Vernal Bailey, 55, of Snellville, was traveling south on Hwy. 53. A Nissan Sentra driven by Raven Brown, 27, of Lawrenceville, was trying to make a left turn from Hwy. 53 onto Braselton Pkwy., but failed to yield right-of-way and collided with the dump truck. Brown was killed in the accident. She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the GSP.
Bailey sustained minor injuries and declined transport to the hospital. His dump truck, which was carrying a load of asphalt, overturned off the Hwy. 53 shoulder after the impact.
No charges are expected.
