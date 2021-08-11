A woman was reportedly held against her will at a home on Reece Dr. last week.
According to the report, the woman was staying the night with a friend but wanted to leave after he began “acting very weird.” When she asked to leave the residence, she said the man began yelling at her and grabbing her. The woman said she then went to sleep to de-escalate the situation, but attempted to leave in the morning. The man again physically restrained her, according to the report, before she escaped through a door and flagged down a motorist for help.
Other incidents reported to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•agency assist on Hwy. 60 where a tractor trailer had turned over in the roadway. The driver was not injured, according to the report.
•juvenile issue on Hwy. 124 where youths were reported hopping fences and swimming in a subdivision pool without parental supervision.
•threats on Stoneview Ct. where two men got into a dispute. The complainant said the other man threatened to kill his dog. The other man said the complainant told him he was reaching for a gun during the argument.
•dispute on Pocket Rd. where the complainant said a woman was intoxicated and arguing with her brother.
•agency assist on Davis St. where a man was intoxicated and took pills he believed to be Percocet, according to the incident report. The man was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services.
•dispute on Antrim Glen Rd. where a man and a woman reportedly got into a disagreement over the man’s pit bulls running loose.
•damage to vehicle on I-85 where a man said a driver passed him using the emergency lane, struck his vehicle and continued traveling south on the interstate.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where a woman was reportedly found sleeping in a vehicle in a store parking lot. The woman was said to be acting “very strange” and possibly under the influence of a drug, according to the report. A medical unit was called to transport the woman to the hospital.
•animal complaint on Hunting Hills Dr. where three dogs, roaming the neighborhood, reportedly attacked and killed a woman’s dog.
•information on Brighton Park Circle where a woman said a home was being used as an Airbnb rental, which she said violated City of Hoschton ordinances. She was told the JSCO could not enforce city ordinances.
•suspicious activity on Pearl Industrial Ave. where three men, during overnight hours, said they were searching for an address to pick up three drums of oil.
•suspicious activity on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said a man claimed she left a note and her phone number on his car, saying that she had struck it. The woman said this never occurred, but said the man, who would not reveal his name, knew the make and color of her car.
