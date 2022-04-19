A woman told Braselton police that she was recently slapped by another woman in a restaurant parking lot on Old Winder Hwy.
She said the alleged incident occurred during a dispute, during which the other woman claimed she was spit on. The complainant denied spitting on the other woman. The other woman was identified after her tag number was visible in video footage of the incident, but the complainant is not pursing charges, according to the incident report.
OTHER INCIDENTS
•damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a hole was reportedly found in a window at a fast-food restaurant. A metal bolt, approximately the same size as the hole in the window, was found laying next to the damaged window, according to the incident report.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a woman at a bar said she received notice of being tracked with an Apple air tag. The woman said she was concerned because she’d recently filed a report about a male neighbor videoing her and following her. Extra patrol was placed around the woman’s residence, according to the incident report.
•battery on Grand Hickory Dr. where a woman said a juvenile bit her hand and struck her with a post from a stair rail. The juvenile said the woman had choked him.
•damage to property on I-85 where a vehicle being pulled by a tow dolly reportedly caught fire. Barrow County fire personnel arrived and extinguished the flames.
ARRESTS
•D’Angelo Chaque Burke, 24, 730 Campbell Rd., Lawrenceville — theft. Burke was reportedly caught stealing six cell phones and three cell phone watches, worth a total of $7,300, from his workplace. The reported theft was discovered when Burke attempted to pass through a security check point, according to the arrest report. The cell phones were reportedly discovered first, while the watches were later found after an investigation by security officers. Burke reportedly admitted to taking the items from a package that had not yet been delivered.
•Amanda Leigh Allen, 32, 5776 Rolling Meadow Lane, Flowery Branch — shoplifting, giving false information and bench warrant. Allen reportedly damaged packages, opened products and stuffed items in her clothes at a store. Allen, who reportedly had a warrant for her arrest out of Habersham County, initially provided an officer with a false name, according to the arrest report.
•David Ray Gilley, 62, 4173 Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass — driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol. Officers responded to a report of a possible intoxicated driver and found Gilley laying back in the drivers’ seat of his vehicle. Gilley admitted to an officer that he was intoxicated and had a warrant out for his arrest.
•Steven Trent Martin, 51, 5825 Overby Rd., Flowery Branch — driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol. Martin was reportedly causing a disturbance in a parking lot while sitting in his vehicle. An officer reportedly smelled alcohol on Martin, who became hostile when asked to perform sobriety evaluations, according to the incident report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.